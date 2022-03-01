Veteran Trader John Bollinger Is Bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Market Recovery

Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:04
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin and Ethereum have recovered big time after plunging last week
In a recent tweet, veteran trader John Bollinger claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to set up “beautifully” on their weekly chats.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency recently soared above the $44,000 level, reaching the highest price point since Feb. 17.

On Feb. 28, the bellwether cryptocurrency recorded its largest daily candle, adding roughly 14% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the impressive recovery, the top cryptocurrency is still down roughly 6% since the start of the year. The cryptocurrency is up also down 37.43% from its record peak.  

Bitcoin is up roughly 24% since Feb. 24, greatly outperforming other asset classes.       

According to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with the SP500 recently dropped to 0.55 from 0.7, which underscores its diversification benefits.    

As for Ethereum, the top altcoin has also surged more than 13% to hit $2,974, the highest level since Feb. 17.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

