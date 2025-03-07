$500,000,000 in ETH Exit Exchanges This Week – What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A report recently shared by the IntoTheBlock account on X reveals that a staggering amount of Ethereum has been transferred over the past week. They were all withdrawals from crypto exchanges to cold wallets.

Advertisement

IntoTheBlock believes this is indicative that whales continue to accumulate the second largest cryptocurrency heavily, investing in it long term.

Over $500 million worth of ETH was withdrawn from exchanges this week, indicating that accumulation remains strong among $ETH traders. pic.twitter.com/0gLiHHU1DW — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 7, 2025

In particular, according to a Santiment chart shared by crypto trader Ali Martinez, over the past three days, whales have accumulated 1.10 million ETH. “Do they know something we don't?” he wondered.

Advertisement

Ethereum faces massive sell wall

The aforementioned crypto trader and analyst published a tweet, stating that Ethereum is facing a major hurdle on its way upward. This resistance level is located at the $2,460 level, where almost 11 million investors are holding 64.52 million ETH bought at this price.

The have formed a major resistance level since, once ETH surpasses this level, many are likely to start selling. Therefore, breaking through this resistance, the analyst says, will accelerate Ethereum’s bullish momentum.

The biggest hurdle for #Ethereum is at $2,460, where 10.95 million investors acquired 64.52 million $ETH. Breaking through this level will reignite #ETH bullish momentum! pic.twitter.com/tZLGuOPzrH — Ali (@ali_charts) March 7, 2025

This week, Ethereum lost 8.71% between Thursday and Friday after surging almost 13% since Monday. Today, Ethereum has exhibited a rise of 4%, reaching the $2,200 price level.