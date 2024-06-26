Advertisement
AD

    $5 Million Reward Offered for Information About 'Crypto Queen'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Whereabouts of one of biggest crypto scammers remain unknown
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 14:58
    $5 Million Reward Offered for Information About 'Crypto Queen'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, has announced a reward of up to $5 million for any information that would lead to the arrest of German national Ruja Ignatova, who is colloquially known as "Crypto Queen."

    Advertisement

    This is yet another twist in a years-long saga involving the infamous fraudster behind OneCoin, which is considered to be one of the biggest cryptocurrency scams in history. 

    Earlier today, he Sofia Globe reported that Bulgaria had laid charges in absentia against Ignatova in order to confiscate her illegally acquired properties.

    HOT Stories
    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Received Enormous $500,000 Donation From Bitcoin Whale
    Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Metallica Falls Victim to Crypto Scam

    Related
    Wed, 06/29/2022 - 09:09
    $4 Billion Crypto Ponzi Scheme Getting Documentary Treatment
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In July 2022, Ignatova made it to the FBI's "Most Wanted" list. Back then, the agency promised to pay $100,000 for any information leading to her arrest. It is worth noting that she has also made it onto a similar list published by Europol.

    OneCoin emerged back in 2014 when the cryptocurrency industry was still in its infancy. It was offering educational packages about crypto (that ended up being plagiarized) as well as tokens that could be exchanged only on the OneCoin marketplace. Investors were only allowed to sell a limited number of tokens. It kept attracting new victims despite widespread speculation that the project was effectively a pyramid scheme. The marketplace ended up shutting down in early 2017 without any prior warning. 

    Despite generating nearly $4 billion worth of revenue, the token offered no value to investors, who ended up losing their money. One theory suggests that she might have been murdered by a Bulgarian criminal gang. There is also some speculation that she might have dramatically altered her appearance with cosmetic surgery.

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 06:05
    Metallica Falls Victim to Crypto Scam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    Ignatova, who is an ethnic Bulgarian, used to enjoy substantial popularity, becoming the face of the fraudulent scheme. Back in 2016, she managed to attract thousands of people at London's Wembley Arena. In 2017, she disappeared, with her whereabouts remaining unknown to this day. 

    Konstantin Ignatov, the brother of the "Crypto Queen," has already spent years behind bars. According to U.S. prosecutors, he became the "de facto leader" of the scam following his sister's disappearance.

    #Cryptocurrency Crime #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image Notcoin (NOT) Skyrockets 66% in Volume: Here's Why
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:52
    Notcoin (NOT) Skyrockets 66% in Volume: Here's Why
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Skyrocket 10x to $1 If This Happens
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:52
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Skyrocket 10x to $1 If This Happens
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network
    Jun 26, 2024 - 14:52
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence on Recent Spam Attack on Network
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    King Billy Casino Meets the Expanding Needs of Gamblers
    Copper & Sui partner to build out full institutional accessibility
    Next-Generation Memecoin Project Borpa Set to Launch Omnichain Financial Game
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $5 Million Reward Offered for Information About 'Crypto Queen'
    Notcoin (NOT) Skyrockets 66% in Volume: Here's Why
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Skyrocket 10x to $1 If This Happens
    Show all