477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 15:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Two massive transfers of SHIB have been noticed on Etherscan, while top ETH whales keep holding an astounding amount too
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Data provided by Etherscan shows that over the past 24 hours, two large amounts of Shiba Inu were transacted and spotted by @shibaplay_ Twitter user.

418,616,148,963 and 58,373,309,353 SHIB tokens were moved. Data from Etherscan shows that the 418.6 billion shift was made internally by Binance exchange and the second lump of meme crypto was sent between anonymous digital wallets.

The latter looked like a transfer to a different wallet of the same owner or a sale made between two crypto whales.

Over the past 24 hours, the second largest meme token SHIB demonstrated a rise by 4.59 percent, thus giving an opportunity to traders to lock in some profits if they wish to do so and hitting the $0.00001140 level. By the time of this publication, the price has climbed down a little, now sitting at $0.00001125 on the Binance exchange.

Overall, top Ethereum whales are still holding their SHIB, even though their once mind-blowing stashes have greatly shrunk these days when Bitcoin dropped below $19,000 but now has managed to regain the $20,000 mark.

According to WhaleStats, the top 1,000 whales on Ethereum currently own $133,680,683 worth of Shiba Inu. The sum remains impressive as it is the equivalent of 11,861,640,017,746 Shiba Inu.

article image
