Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 15:30
    Advertisement
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP trading volume on Coinbase has skyrocketed, increasing by a staggering 9,640% in just 24 hours. According to CoinGlass data, XRP trading volume on the exchange increased to $438 million as traders capitalized on recent price movements.

    Advertisement

    Trading volumes often indicate traders' positioning. In the face of increased market volatility, traders may aim to profit. Traders may also enter or exit positions in response to recent market developments.

    According to Fox Business correspondent Eleanor Terett, XRP depository receipts might soon be available for purchase.

    HOT Stories
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    XRP One Step Closer to Wall Street, Here's How
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Why He Just Bought More Bitcoin (BTC)

    The XRP depository receipts, like regular American depository receipts that represent shares of foreign firms, would indicate ownership of the underlying XRP without requiring investors to purchase the asset directly through a cryptocurrency exchange.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Forms Death Cross as Market Volatility Grows, What's Next?
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 16:05
    XRP Forms Death Cross as Market Volatility Grows, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The advantages are comparable to those of an ETF, which allows investors to obtain exposure to an asset without having to purchase it directly through a foreign exchange or a cryptocurrency exchange. In a nutshell, it is another method of bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi. The XRP DRs will be kept by Anchorage, a federally chartered bank regulated by the USOCC.

    On Thursday, Cboe submitted numerous 19b-4 filings to list and trade the proposed XRP ETFs from Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary Capital and WisdomTree.

    XRP price action

    The overall cryptocurrency market remained mainly down on Saturday after a brief rally on Friday following the release of January job data. The crypto market then erased its gains as investors digested mixed U.S. jobs data that showed unemployment was lower but job growth slowed in the world's biggest economy.

    Related
    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    Tue, 02/04/2025 - 16:02
    XRP Market Rebound Attracts $4 Billion in Open Interest: What Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP was down 4.49% in the last 24 hours to $2.42, having reached highs of $2.54 in Friday's session, and continues to trade below the key daily SMA 50 level at $2.62. XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, remains down 19% on the week.

    If the price rebounds, the first task for bulls would be to flip the key daily SMA 50 level at $2.62, which it once held as support but has since become resistance, into support again. If this is achieved, XRP would aim at $3 once again.

    Another potential scenario is for XRP to remain in consolidation in between its daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $2.62 and $1.32, respectively. On the other hand, XRP might seek support near $2 if the price continues to fall.

    #XRP #Coinbase

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 8, 2025 - 15:11
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 14:56
    Major Identity Update Coming to XRP Ledger: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 8
    Major Identity Update Coming to XRP Ledger: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD