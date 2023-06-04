4 Billion SHIB Burned in Week, Millions More Shiba Inu Tokens Burned Within 24 Hours

SHIB burning expected to receive boost in days and months to come

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shibburn Twitter account has reported a whopping 4 billion Shiba Inu tokens burned within the last seven days.

"In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 4,175,261,803 SHIB tokens burned and 27 transactions," Shibburn reported.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, a total of 123 million tokens (123,375,116) were burned in seven transactions. In the last hour, 879,460 SHIB tokens were moved to dead wallets.

SHIB burning is expected to receive a boost in the days and months to come as new support continues to emerge. Kuro, a Shiba Inu Japan community member, has shared a screenshot of an email from Tangem that highlights its contribution to SHIB burns.

Tangem to burn 5% of each SHIB wallet sold

Tangem, a Swiss-based blockchain firm, is currently developing a Shiba Inu-themed cold wallet and has confirmed 5,000 preorders.

According to the screenshot shared by Kuro, the Tangem team made it known that 5% of each SHIB wallet sold will be burned.

■SHIB X Tangem Wallet

Email from @Tangem



-contribute to SHIB burn:

5% of each wallet sold will be burnt



- Shibarium network will be added in the wallet soon



- the possibility to store your Shiboshis securely in Shiba hardware wallet in the roadmap too



Tangem will also be expanding support for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, as it made it known that the Shibarium network will be added to the SHIB cold wallet soon. The possibility of storing Shiboshis securely in a Shiba Inu cold wallet remains on the road map.

In the past week, the Shibburn initiative informed the community that its new site would launch this month. The new website will track SHIB burns with the addition of new tools that will help with burns.

Users will have the opportunity to earn SHIB via its affiliate program and the upcoming Web3 advertising system. They will also have the opportunity to receive reward tokens for various tasks like burning, sharing, subscribing and engaging on social media.