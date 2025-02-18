Advertisement
    3Commas Introduces Automated Solution for Asset Managers in Crypto

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:08
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    3Commas, a leading vendor of trading automation software for professional traders, releases the inaugural iteration of its 3Commas for Asset Manager Solution. The new platform is set to allow institutional traders, asset and portfolio managers, and any individual or organization actively handle crypto investments for clients to manage their clients’ holdings in a more efficient and secure manner.

    3Commas for Asset Managers kicks off, streamlines sophisticated automated trading

    3Commas, an innovative trading infrastructure platform, shared the details of its latest professional software release. The 3Commas team introduces a pioneering version of an asset manager, a toolkit for portfolio managers and sophisticated trading teams in crypto.

    Article image
    Image by 3Commas

    By unifying trade operations and account management into a single interface, 3Commas’ Asset Manager allows its clients to automate trading and efficiently manage multiple accounts, strategies and bots, all without leaving a single dashboard.

    Article image
    Image by 3Commas

    Traditional investment management systems are often outdated and require substantial intervention. As client bases grow, this process badly affects the complexity of managing unique strategies and trades for each account.

    3Commas for Asset Managers allows investment managers to issue trade execution commands to client accounts across major crypto exchanges, using encrypted connections to ensure the security of sensitive information. 

    With 3Commas’ software, traders can apply custom individual strategies to a client’s portfolio or use bulk automation to deploy the same approach across multiple accounts. Its powerful trading bots allow asset managers to automate complex trading strategies, leveraging built-in technical indicators and seamlessly integrating external trading signals for enhanced flexibility and precision. Through the dashboard, asset managers can view used and free funds across all client portfolios, getting a clear overview of available capital before launching new trading bots.

    Detailed analysis and eased portfolio management

    The software grants users complete control and flexibility to manage client portfolios, as they can easily adjust, pause or restart bots and trades, streamlining operations while maximizing responsiveness. 3Commas offers detailed analytics and comprehensive reporting, allowing administrators to keep clients regularly informed about their trade history and performance metrics. 

    Yuriy Sorokin, CEO and cofounder of 3Commas, is thrilled by the scope of opportunities the new product unlocks for professional asset managers:

    We are excited to unveil 3Commas for Asset Managers, recognizing the importance of providing tools that allow strategies to be executed seamlessly across accounts. As pioneers in trading automation in the digital assets space, our vision is to provide users with the precision needed to unlock unprecedented performance and deliver superior outcomes for their clients. With growing institutional interest and a significant shift in the ecosystem, 3Commas for Asset Managers represents a crucial advancement, designed to meet the growing needs of asset managers and equip them with the tools to stay ahead in this ever-changing market.

    The client onboarding process prioritizes user security by guiding clients through a secure portal to connect their exchange accounts in a protected environment without sharing API keys with the asset manager. 3Commas is actively rolling out new features based on client feedback and evolving needs, with updates set to be released on an ongoing basis.

    #3Commas

