392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week

Sat, 11/26/2022 - 10:47
article image
Yuri Molchan
XRP whales continue moving massive amounts of coins, seeing its price go up
392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Whale Alert tracking service of large crypto transactions has shared that in the past fifteen hours, the most active whales shifted nearly 400 million XRP, both between unknown addresses and from exchanges.

Meanwhile, over the past week, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has shown a rise of around 16.6 percent.

392 million XRP on the move

The above mentioned source spotted several large transactions, carrying from 30 million to 60 million XRP coins on average. The largest and the most outstanding transaction by size here moved 162,500,000 XRP. This is the equivalent of $65,105,816. This hefty lump was shifted between two anonymous wallets.

The rest of the XRP here was wired between wallets located on Bitstamp, Bittrex and the largest US crypto custody platform BitGo, which Mike Novogratz wanted to buy last year for his Galaxy Digital crypto bank but then backed off.

Related
Dogecoin Pumps 15% as Elon Musk Says He May Launch Alternative Smartphone

XRP 16.6 percent up since Tuesday

Ripple-affiliated XRP has demonstrated a substantial rise in price by nearly 17 percent since Tuesday this week. It grew from $0.3568 to $0.4163 on Friday, November 25. At the time of this writing, XRP is already changing hands slightly lower than yesterday – at $0.4079, thus dropping 2 percent in the past 24 hours.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
11/26/2022 - 21:30
DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
11/26/2022 - 20:00
SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
11/26/2022 - 17:32
MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov