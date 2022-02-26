390 Million XRP Shifted with Ripple’s Participation: Details

Almost 400 million XRP have been transferred by Ripple and several anonymous wallets, while the coin is showing a 10 percent rise

Popular crypto tracker Whale Alert shows that in the past two days, a whopping 390 million XRP have been moved by Ripple and several anonymous users.

In the meantime, Ripple-affiliated XRP shows a rise of roughly ten percent.

Ripple moves 70 million XRP, Bittrex shifts 20 million

The above mentioned crypto tracking service has spotted several massive XRP transactions over the past 24+ hours. Two of them were conducted by Ripple fintech giant.

Detailed look at the data provided by the XRP-focused Bithomp analytics service says that the crypto behemoth transferred 50 million XRP ($34,906,740) to one of its wallets - RL18-VN. This wallet is often used for transferring XRP beyond Ripple – to digital exchanges, crypto custody service providers and Ripple customers.

Later on, 20 million XRP were sent from that wallet to the Coins.ph crypto trading venue in the Philippines. This exchange operates as an On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) corridor. Similar corridors are active in several other countries – Mexico (Bitso), Europe (Bitstamp), Australia (BTC Markets), etc.

Also, according to Whale Alert, US-based Bittrex exchange transferred 20 million XRP to the Korean platform Upbit.

306 million XRP shoveled between anon wallets

Whale Alert detected a staggering sum in XRP transferred on February 25 between two anonymous wallets. They shifted 305.8 million XRP, which back on that day was worth $214,952,290. By now, as the XRP price has spiked, this amount is worth $233,131,991.