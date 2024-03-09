Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Set New Target, Clearing Another Zero Amid 60% Jump

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets 60%, here's next major target to watch
Sat, 9/03/2024 - 11:31
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Set New Target, Clearing Another Zero Amid 60% Jump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surprisingly kept its resilience above the $0.00003 resistance level as it combined a mix of its fundamentals with the broader market hype. With the current price outlook, Shiba Inu is looking to clear another zero as the next major target locked by its bulls, a mission that can be achieved, riding on its more than 60% jump in the week-to-date (WTD) period.

Advertisement

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Issues Crucial BONE Call on Shiba Inu Community: Details

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.00003505, up by 4.05% in the past 24 hours. The price metrics have exhibited interesting trends over the past week, rising from a low of $0.00001998 on March 3 to a high of $0.00004533 on March 5, joining Bitcoin (BTC) as the premier digital currency rallied to its first definitive all-time high (ATH) above $69,100.

The reversal in the price of Shiba Inu came as a knee-jerk selling reaction as most long-term HODLers took profit following the coin's surge to levels not seen in two years.

Shiba Inu's price is capitulating with an intriguing buying trend showcased by the more than 36% jump in trading volume to $4,796,986,307.

Knocking another zero off

For Shiba Inu, its growth has been stunted for a very long time, and though it is trading at a price last seen in January 2022, its ambitious Shiba Army has a more lofty goal. Erasing a zero from its price will push SHIB to trade at $0.0001, a price that will mark a new ATH from its previous reading at $0.00008845.

Related
SHIB Price Pump Preceded by Massive Shiba Inu Whale Action, On-Chain Data Shows

With many analysts projecting a major rally ahead in this current bull market cycle and the positive twist it will have on altcoins, Shiba Inu is poised to capitalize on these external fundamentals to hit unprecedented levels. Its growth will also be sutured by its burn rate and whale actions across the board.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Displays 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction is Possible
2024/03/09 11:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Displays 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction is Possible
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Elon Musk’s Historical Meme Tweet: Details
2024/03/09 11:27
Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Elon Musk’s Historical Meme Tweet: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Sam Altman's Worldcoin (WLD) Price Spikes by 50%, FDV Exceeds $105 Billion
2024/03/09 11:27
Sam Altman's Worldcoin (WLD) Price Spikes by 50%, FDV Exceeds $105 Billion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Top 5 AI Cryptocurrency Projects in 2024
Conflux Network introduces AxHKD, Hong Kong Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Set New Target, Clearing Another Zero Amid 60% Jump
Bitcoin (BTC) Displays 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction is Possible
Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Elon Musk’s Historical Meme Tweet: Details
Show all