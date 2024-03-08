Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) ATH Rally: Here's Key Resistance to Beat

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu plotting a return to ATH; its resistance level is not currently major threat
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 16:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) ATH Rally: Here's Key Resistance to Beat
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained an unusually positive resilience since it breached the $0.00003 price mark. To ultimately chart a rerun toward its all-time high (ATH), Shiba Inu is attempting to break a weak resistance ahead, as showcased by data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB).

Advertisement

Related
SHIB Price Pump Preceded by Massive Shiba Inu Whale Action, On-Chain Data Shows

The ITB data currently pegs the total number of Shiba Inu addresses in profit at 1.1 million. The data shows that the breakeven price for 18,360 addresses is set at $0.000035 to $0.000037, while the most important resistant point for the meme coin is set at $0.000057 to $0.000131, a range where 84,120 addresses acquired 29.72 trillion SHIB.

This important barrier might be easy to breach considering the bullish momentum that SHIB has picked up in the past few weeks, a rally that has seen the price jump to its 52-week high of $0.00004534 earlier in the week. 

Thus far this year, Shiba Inu now boasts of 238.94% growth, a feat that became pronounced when SHIB not only erased one zero but flipped the $0.00001 price level as its formidable support.

Shiba Inu growth catalysts

To achieve its core goal of breaching multi-year resistance levels, Shiba Inu will need to draw in both internal and external catalysts to cement its bullish push.

Related
Early SHIB Trillionaire Holder Takes Profit From 300% Shiba Inu Price Jump

The Shiba Inu burn campaign is one of the weapons in its arsenal as it is helping to cushion its circulating supply. With the Shiba Inu demand now growing amid the ongoing meme coin revolution, the supply-demand balance is a positive one that might help drive the price of the asset. 

Shiba Inu is also trailing the broader hype in the digital currency ecosystem that is being fueled by Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) products. Shiba Inu’s short- and long-term targets are pegged at $0.00005 and $0.00007, respectively.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu on Verge of Breakdown, Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered, Gigantic 97,276 ETH Purchase Stuns Crypto Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/08 16:32
Shiba Inu on Verge of Breakdown, Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered, Gigantic 97,276 ETH Purchase Stuns Crypto Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
2024/03/08 16:32
Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
2024/03/08 16:32
Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Conflux Network introduces AxHKD, Hong Kong Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu on Verge of Breakdown, Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered, Gigantic 97,276 ETH Purchase Stuns Crypto Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) ATH Rally: Here's Key Resistance to Beat
Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
Show all