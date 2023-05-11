$35,000 Still Main Target for Bitcoin (BTC), Suggests Analyst

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 11:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite setback, Bitcoin's endpoint has not changed, suggests analyst
Cover image via pixabay.com

Despite recent price fluctuations, the outlook for Bitcoin remains bullish, with predictions suggesting a potential rise to the $35,000 level this summer. The State of the System report for week 19 provides some insights into current market conditions:

Bullish Quadrant: The report highlights that Bitcoin is still positioned within the bullish quadrant, indicating promising signs for the future.

Short-term Corrections: Although the market may experience short-term corrections, stability persists around the $27,000 level, providing a solid foundation for potential price growth.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $27,398, while network activity hovers around previous all-time highs. This significant increase in network activity and load can be attributed to the introduction of ordinals. As a result, Bitcoin's price has dropped below the 50-day EMA, showing an 11% decline since its local high of $31,000.

There are several reasons to believe that Bitcoin could rebound and reach the $35,000 level in the coming months:

Network Activity Growth: Increased network activity suggests that there is a growing interest in Bitcoin, which could translate into higher demand and a subsequent price increase.

Market Resilience: Bitcoin's ability to maintain stability around the $27,000 level, despite short-term price corrections, demonstrates the market's resilience and confidence in the asset.

Broader Market Recovery: As the overall cryptocurrency market continues to recover from recent setbacks, Bitcoin is likely to benefit from renewed enthusiasm and positive sentiment among investors.

However, it is essential for investors to conduct their own research and consider other technical and fundamental analysis tools before making any investment decisions. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and while the current outlook appears bullish, market conditions can change rapidly.

article image
