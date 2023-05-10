SHIB Big Announcement Imminent, Arthur Hayes Shares Epic Bitcoin Prediction, Former Ripple Director Urges El Salvador to Switch to XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

Arthur Hayes shares epic Bitcoin prediction as financial storm about to hit

Arthur Hayes , the former head of major crypto exchange BitMEX, recently published an essay called "The Denominator" on his Medium blog. In the essay, Hayes tried to find the answer to the question "Who will pay for the banking crisis ignited by the Fed's deflationary policies?" He also offered two rescue options, which guarantee both safety and the potential for financial gain. These two solutions are: reducing the price of money by lowering the Fed rate or increasing the money supply, which would also lead to the "cheapening" of money. In both of these cases, Hayes sees salvation in Bitcoin and gold as a means of preserving value outside the banking system.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) big announcement imminent, here's what it might be

According to a recent tweet by SHIB enthusiast Lucie , the Shiba Inu community should await a big announcement in the near future. LucieSHIB tweeted that this week, the project's team could possibly introduce Shiba Inu's cold wallet "if everything goes well." To confirm her words, Lucie attached a screenshot showing the message from developers. Apart from information concerning the cold wallet, the screenshot contains an update on other major events for Shiba Inu, such as "organizing general AMA with Huobi Exchange, AMA with Certik, and possible partnership."

Ex-Ripple director urges El Salvador to switch to XRP