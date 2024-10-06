Advertisement
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch as It Aims for $0.5

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP gradually losing power after unsuccessful symmetrical triangle breakthrough
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 12:23
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch as It Aims for $0.5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has been volatile; it is presently trading at $0.53 and is trying to sustain momentum above $0.5, which puts it up against both resistance and support levels. Due to the fact that XRP is hovering around these critical technical zones, traders are keeping a close watch on three key price levels that could dictate the company's next move.

    Essential psychological support

    The most important psychological support zone for XRP is at $0.50. For traders, this round number is frequently regarded as a substantial mental obstacle. If XRP is able to stay above this, more bullish sentiment may be generated, which may prompt buyers to enter the market. A breakdown below this barrier, though, might result in more selling pressure and additional declines. This is one of the most watched levels at the moment because it has been a strong pivot point in the previous few weeks.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Direct opposition

    Since it recently fell below this region, XRP is currently up against resistance around $0.56. It becomes more difficult to break above this level because of the 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. These EMAs are important because a break above them could indicate a change in the mood of the market and possibly result in a bullish breakout. If XRP is able to get past this barrier, there may be a spike up toward higher levels.

    Key breakout zone

    The next important level to watch is $0.64 if XRP manages to break through the resistance at $0.56. The symmetrical triangle pattern that has been developing for several months reaches its peak at this level. A spike up to $0.70 or higher could be possible if a breakout above $0.64 validates a continuation of the bullish trend. At this point, traders are keeping a close eye on XRP to see if it can break free from its consolidation pattern.

    
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

