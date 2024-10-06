Advertisement
    90% Cardano (ADA) Price Drop Predicted by Max Kaiser: Details

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano currently unable to show performance that Bitcoin bulls would consider convincing
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 9:15
    90% Cardano (ADA) Price Drop Predicted by Max Kaiser: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Well-known supporter of Bitcoin Max Kaiser recently forecast that over the course of the next six months Cardano could lose an additional 90% percent of its value relative to Bitcoin. Some ADA supporters like Cardano Whale have responded humorously speculating that this could result in lucrative purchasing opportunities for ADA.

    For those investors who are seeking to preserve capital over the long term, Bitcoin is the preferred asset due to its decentralized structure and store of value narrative. Higher liquidity, a strong infrastructure supported by institutional investors and a large network effect are all advantages of Bitcoin. This gives Bitcoin a stable market advantage over many other cryptocurrencies.

    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, Cardano presents itself as a blockchain platform that goes beyond Ethereum and other smart contract platforms to offer a more sustainable and scalable solution. With its peer-reviewed academic methodology and proof-of-stake consensus, Cardano seeks to provide scalability, energy efficiency and a solid foundation for projects involving decentralized apps and decentralized finance.

    Despite these developments in technology, ADA has come under fire for its sluggish adoption and development, which may have something to do with its pricing issues. The majority of investors are concerned about ADA's competitiveness in the crowded market for smart contract platforms because its price has decreased dramatically over the last 12 months.

    Max Kaiser made an extremely bold prediction, but it is in line with the views of some investors who think Bitcoin will only become more and more dominant. Long-term success for Cardano, however, will rely on its capacity to fulfill its commitments, draw developers and cultivate an ecosystem that will be useful for the majority of investors.

    #Cardano #Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

