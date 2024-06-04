Advertisement
AD

    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu and three key data points might help SHIB rebirth
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 15:39
    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) was subjected to a major downtrend as market investors failed to hang onto the hype within the ecosystem on updates from lead developer Shytoshi Kusama. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.00002401, down by 4.89% in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    As Shiba Inu struggles to find its feet, three major on-chain metrics are worth watching closely.

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 11:48
    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu reboot mission

    While some investors focus primarily on price trends, a lot of other key ecosystem stakeholders focus on network actions, which generally determine the potential for long-term upsurges.

    One of these is the profitability of SHIB. Per data from IntoTheBlock, a little more than 60% of addresses on the network accounting for 806,850 SHIB wallets are in profit at the moment.

    With only 36.36%, or 475,260, Addresses out of the money, long-term investors are optimistic that SHIB remains in a bullish spot, with its more than 129% growth in the year-to-date (YTD) factored in. Besides this, the Shiba Inu correlation with Bitcoin (BTC) is also a major factor to note.

    As long as Bitcoin remains in good terrain owing to the accumulation of spot BTC ETF products, Shiba Inu may also maintain a fairly strong resilience. Lastly, Shiba Inu holders' composition time speaks volumes about the emancipation of the digital currency.

    Per the IntoTheBlock data, over 76% of current Shiba Inu holders have held it for more than one year. Those holding for 1-12 months are worth 21%, while those holding for less than one month are about 3%. 

    With this composition, should short-term holders choose to liquidate their holders, the impact may not weigh the token down very much.

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 10:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Price Makes Unexpected Return
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu fundamentals 

    Besides the technical validation that is showing SHIB's retention, the trend on Shibarium and the expectations of network growth have helped sustain the optimism for the token overall.

    From the Shibarium hardfork to the many listings of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, the question of SHIB's rebound is a matter of if and not when.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Four Satoshi Era Bitcoin Miner Wallets Revive to Make This Suprising Move
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:33
    Four Satoshi Era Bitcoin Miner Wallets Revive to Make This Suprising Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano Founder Reacts to Cardano Security Sustainability Survey
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:33
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Cardano Security Sustainability Survey
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Big Reason for His Recent Social Media Absence
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:33
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Big Reason for His Recent Social Media Absence
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GaiaNet Announces Beta Product Launch Following Successful Alpha Phase
    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    iExec Launches Enhanced DataProtector: Revolutionizing Web3 Monetization & Ownership
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Four Satoshi Era Bitcoin Miner Wallets Revive to Make This Suprising Move
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Cardano Security Sustainability Survey
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD