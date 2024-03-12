Advertisement
AD

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin showing enormous strength on market, but temporary pause might come into effect quite soon
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 12:10
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise, shattering previous all-time highs and cementing its status as the apex cryptocurrency. However, a closer look at the technicals suggests we may be approaching a juncture where the momentum could stall, potentially leading to a stalemate. Here are three reasons that might cause the Bitcoin/USDT chart to enter a period of consolidation around current levels.

Advertisement

Psychological resistance at all-time highs: Bitcoin’s recent ascent has been nothing short of spectacular. However, as the price hovers around the all-time high, we approach a psychological resistance level. Investors who previously bought at highs might look to break even on their investments, which can lead to increased selling pressure. The current price is lingering around $72,000, a region where profit-taking behavior may intensify, creating a temporary ceiling.

BTCUSD
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

RSI divergence: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI divergence occurs when the price records a higher high, but the RSI fails to confirm this with its own higher high, signaling weakening momentum. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback

The attached chart might not explicitly show this divergence, but should the RSI demonstrate lower peaks while the price hits higher highs, it would be a classic signal of a potential reversal.

Extended away from moving averages: Bitcoin’s price is now well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a sign of a robust uptrend. However, historically, when prices extend too far from these averages, they tend to revert back to mean values.

This phenomenon could cause the price to retreat toward the support levels of these moving averages, found at around $61,250 for the 50-day MA and $49,995 for the 200-day MA.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
2024/03/12 12:06
386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
2024/03/12 12:06
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
2024/03/12 12:06
Over 150 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Enter Stalemate Around Here
386 Million SHIB Burned as SHIB ETF Petition Keeps Attracting New Votes
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 198% as Whales Make Epic Comeback
Show all