Advertisement
AD

    Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappear?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 11:47
    Shiba Inu whales are disappearing in rapid fashion, following asset's poor performance on market
    Advertisement
    Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappear?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's market dynamics are changing rapidly, followed by the outflow of whales and a drop in activity. Unfortunately, when looking at the price and the on-chain background of SHIB, a lot of worrying thoughts are arising

    Advertisement

    The asset's price trajectory and the mood of the market as a whole may be significantly impacted by this shift. A major indicator of whale activity, the SHIB network's large transactions have drastically decreased, according to on-chain data. The 7.86% decline in large transactions suggests that large investors are either removing their holdings from the network or completely liquidating their positions.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu Price Alert: Losing This Support Could Add Zero
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Binance's CZ: I Won't Start New Crypto Project
    BlackRock’s IBIT Logs Record-Breaking Outflows
    Ripple President Comments on New Partnership in South Korea

    This is consistent with the 16% decline in wallets containing SHIB valued between $100,000 and $1 million that has been noted. The overall concentration of holdings, net network growth and In the Money metrics all exhibit a bearish trend. Reduced liquidity frequently results from a drop in whale participation, which increases the asset's volatility and vulnerability to additional downward pressure.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Considering the rapid sell-off and outflow of whales from the network, Shiba Inu has no foundation to rely on when trying to recover. The asset has been declining for a long time, losing ground and causing investor confidence to decline. Concerns are increased by decreases in whale holdings because major players frequently offer stability during market downturns.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Collapse Seems Inevitable: Can Bulls Do Something?
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 16:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Collapse Seems Inevitable: Can Bulls Do Something?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    If this pattern persists, SHIB may experience additional downward pressure, which could cause it to breach important support levels and prolong its decline. But if new institutions or investors fill the void left by departing whales, the asset might find some stability. SHIB whale disappearance is currently a warning sign that should not be disregarded. Short-term downside risk for SHIB could persist unless there is a strong return of buying pressure.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 11:17
    '30% Correction Is Common': Top Analyst Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Sellers
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 11:02
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappear?
    '30% Correction Is Common': Top Analyst Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Sellers
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD