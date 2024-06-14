Advertisement
    298,000 Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum single day buy-up hits 298,000 ETH in major demand boost
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 10:11
    There is a growing demand for Ethereum (ETH) on centralized trading platforms as the approval of the spot ETF is driving bullish sentiment. According to CryptoQuant’s Head of Research Julio Moreno, Ethereum demand has spiked significantly.

    Ethereum buying breaks major record

    As Moreno pointed out, Ethereum buying by permanent holders marked the second highest buying on record on June 13, with a total of 298,000 ETH acquired.

    Ethereum as a digital currency is not new to intense buying activity overall. Besides this recent spike in buying activity, Ethereum’s highest buying date ever came last Sept. 11, when a total of 317,000 ETH were acquired in 24 hours.

    The explanation for this increased buying momentum is not far-fetched. Prior to the entry of institutional capital that might showcase a high affinity for spot Ethereum ETF, most retail buyers are taking positions as needed. This is a major coping mechanism for the intense liquidity war that might be activated very soon.

    The ongoing accumulation will grant current holders a major headstart should the price of Ethereum make a push toward new highs. One intriguing trend seen in Ethereum is the price slump over the past week.

    The coin is down by 7.60% over the trailing seven-day period, and the June 13 accumulation comes at a time when the coin flashed a major discount. The accumulation has sparked a mild trend reversal, jumping by 0.6% at the time of writing to $3,519.20.

    What to watch out for in Ethereum

    Besides the numerous upgrades the Ethereum protocol has welcomed in the past year, the most important event to watch out for is the approval of S-1 registrations for the spot Ethereum ETF product.

    While the timeline remains speculative, the commencement of Ethereum ETF trading will mark a new era for the coin and likely open it up to an intense rally.

