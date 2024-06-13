Advertisement
AD

    Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The general consensus appears to be that Ethereum ETFs are expected to go live in the US this summer
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 16:33
    Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a Thursday hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler told Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) that he expects the agency to approve S-1 forms for spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) "sometime over the course of this summer." 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC unexpectedly greenlit the listing and trading of eight Ether ETFs by greenlighting their respective rule rules changes (19b-4 forms).  

    However, the approval is a two-step process. Before Ethereum ETFs can go live, they have to clear another hurdle. The SEC has yet to approve S-1 registration forms that contain in-depth information about the products that will be offered to the public. 

    HOT Stories
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 09:34
    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    In late May, the agency requested updated S-1 forms from prospective issuers. "Will be interested to see changes in the next batch of amended S-1s. There can't be *that* much work left to do," ETF analyst Nate Geraci said. 

    James Seyffart, a well-regarded Bloomberg analyst, appears to be confident that Ethereum ETFs will go live this summer. "July was and is a complete guess. But I was more confident in saying that ETH ETFs will launch at some point this summer. That was sort of a given," he said in a post on the X social media network. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 08:43
    Crucial Negative Ethereum ETF Statement Made by Samson Mow, Here's His Message
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As reported by U.Today, JPMorgan predicted that Ethereum ETFs would attract modest inflows compared to Bitcoin ETFs. 

    In the meantime, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $100 million worth of inflows, with Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) leading the charge. 

    #Ethereum News #Gary Gensler #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Jun 13, 2024 - 16:36
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple Reveals Ticker for Upcoming Stablecoin, Shiba Inu Praised by Forbes, Coinbase Sees Over $1 Billion Ethereum Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 13, 2024 - 16:36
    Ripple Reveals Ticker for Upcoming Stablecoin, Shiba Inu Praised by Forbes, Coinbase Sees Over $1 Billion Ethereum Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Notcoin (NOT) Overtakes SHIB in Top Ranks as SHIB Volume Drops Dramatically
    Jun 13, 2024 - 16:36
    Notcoin (NOT) Overtakes SHIB in Top Ranks as SHIB Volume Drops Dramatically
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler
    Ripple Reveals Ticker for Upcoming Stablecoin, Shiba Inu Praised by Forbes, Coinbase Sees Over $1 Billion Ethereum Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD