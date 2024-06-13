Advertisement
    This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Is Now Supported by Coinbase

    Alex Dovbnya
    This new meme coin upstart will have its perpetual futures listed on Coinbase
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 19:44
    This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Is Now Supported by Coinbase
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Coinbase International has announced that it has decided to list BOOK OF MEME (BOME) perpetual futures. 

    BOME, which was launched in March by artist Darkfarms, is yet another meme coin upstart that aims to compete with such market leaders as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

    The project aims to build a full-fledged ecosystem that centers around memes with a meme enhancer, a decentralized social media platform, and a library of memes that do not have any copyright restrictions. 

    The BOME token experienced a massive price surge due to speculative buying following its launch. According to CoinGecko data, the Solana-based meme coin is currently valued at $719 million, which makes it one of the top 10 largest meme coins by market cap. 

    Together with Bitcoin-based DOG, BOME is the only major meme coin in the green following the Coinbase announcement. Other meme coins have been hit hard by the broader market correction, with Brett (BRETT) and Bonk (BONK) losing roughly 10% over the past 24 hours.

    Apart from BOME, the exchange will also list perpetual futures for Notcoin (NOT). 

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase's international exchange also decided to list dogwifhat (WIF) perpetual futures back in April. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

