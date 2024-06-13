This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Is Now Supported by Coinbase

Coinbase International has announced that it has decided to list BOOK OF MEME (BOME) perpetual futures.

BOME, which was launched in March by artist Darkfarms, is yet another meme coin upstart that aims to compete with such market leaders as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The project aims to build a full-fledged ecosystem that centers around memes with a meme enhancer, a decentralized social media platform, and a library of memes that do not have any copyright restrictions.

The BOME token experienced a massive price surge due to speculative buying following its launch. According to CoinGecko data, the Solana-based meme coin is currently valued at $719 million, which makes it one of the top 10 largest meme coins by market cap.

Together with Bitcoin-based DOG, BOME is the only major meme coin in the green following the Coinbase announcement. Other meme coins have been hit hard by the broader market correction, with Brett (BRETT) and Bonk (BONK) losing roughly 10% over the past 24 hours.

Apart from BOME, the exchange will also list perpetual futures for Notcoin (NOT).