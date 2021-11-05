$265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products

Canadian asset management giant IGM Financial is mulling over launching Bitcoin and Ether products, Bloomberg reports.
The decision on whether or not the company will venture into cryptocurrencies hasn’t been finalized yet, according to CEO James O’Sullivan.
There is no tentative launch date for the products, but they are expected to be rolled sometime next year if IGM Financial decides to move forward with its crypto ambitions.
Back in February, Canada became the first country to approve and launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, setting the stage for global adoption.