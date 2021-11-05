lumenswap_lottery
$265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 20:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
IGM Financial is still on the fence about cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Canadian asset management giant IGM Financial is mulling over launching Bitcoin and Ether products, Bloomberg reports.

The decision on whether or not the company will venture into cryptocurrencies hasn’t been finalized yet, according to CEO James O’Sullivan.

There is no tentative launch date for the products, but they are expected to be rolled sometime next year if IGM Financial decides to move forward with its crypto ambitions.  

The wealth manager boasts more than $265 billion worth of assets management.

Back in February, Canada became the first country to approve and launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, setting the stage for global adoption. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

