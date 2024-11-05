    Chainlink (LINK) Rebounds as New SWIFT Integration Goes Live

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Chainlink keeps playing major role in SWIFT payment advancement
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 16:17
    Chainlink (LINK), a leading decentralized Oracle network, is evolving with a recent tokenization partnership with SWIFT and UBS Asset Management. The integration has fueled positive sentiment across the ecosystem, with LINK’s price experiencing a bullish rebound.

    Chainlink launches pilot with SWIFT and UBS asset management

    According to a press release, Chainlink, SWIFT and USB Asset Management have teamed up to launch a pilot for settling tokenized fund subscriptions and redemptions. 

    Leveraging the SWIFT network, the initiative would allow the settlement of digital asset transactions with fiat payment systems. This initiative will involve about 11,500 financial institutions from more than 200 nations and territories.

    Notably, traditional fund operations often need to be more efficient in subscription and redemption processes. These challenges typically include manual interventions, delayed settlements and a need for real-time transparency.

    Therefore, the pilot demonstrated how financial institutions can leverage blockchain technology to settle subscriptions and redemptions for tokenized investment fund vehicles. The pilot would leverage technologies from Chainlink and SWIFT to allow direct payment processing. 

    As a result, there would be no need for the global adoption of an on-chain form of payment. This facilitates the automation of the fund redemption and subscription processes. The pilot expands on work with UBS Asset Management and SBI Digital Markets to create a digital subscription and redemption system for tokenized funds.

    LINK’s reaction

    Following the integration announcement and LINK's price, the Chainlink network's native digital coin saw a bullish rebound. As of writing time, LINK is trading at $10.79, up 2.7% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume increased by 19.3% within the same time frame to $280 million.

    LINK is currently the 14th largest cryptocurrency, with a market valuation of $6.7 billion. If general market sentiment picks up, analysts forecast a more bullish case for LINK. This bullish case can be backed by upgrades and by the diversified uses the protocol is achieving by the day.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

