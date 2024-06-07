Advertisement
    25 Million XRP Push From Binance, Another Whale Sell-off?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP whale funnels $13 million out of Binance, what does this mean?
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 13:32
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is in the spotlight following some observed whale transfers in the past 24 hours. According to data from crypto analytics tracker Whale Alert, one single whale moved 25,419,259 XRP worth about $13,335,299 from Binance exchange to an unknown wallet.

    XRP liquidity concerns

    XRP is one of the most controversial digital currencies in the top 10 list of the most capitalized digital currencies. One of the reasons for this is that despite its robust community, trading volume and whale actions, its price has remained relatively stagnant.

    The whale that transferred this 25 million XRP from Binance might be solidifying their position in the coin. While it is hard to decipher what the real plan is, buying XRP might make sense since XRP has formed an unprofitable resistance point at the $0.6 mark for some weeks now.

    The whale in question is not new to the XRP ecosystem, as data from Bithomp Explorer shows. The whale account was activated on Binance back in November 2024 and, since then, it has been conducting a series of XRP transactions. 

    While transfers from Binance might signal a positive omen, the whale is known to always funnel XRP to other exchanges, which might also be a sell-off channel. As observed, the whale currently has a balance of 59.328 million.

    XRP price action

    If the XRP whale is making a purchase with the $13 million funds shuffle, it might be because the coin’s current price is considered a major discount. With this, expectations are mounting for more likely XRP buy-ups, as recorded in the past few days. 

    At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands for $0.5273, up by 0.15% in the past 24 hours to underscore the whale rally, alongside others spotted in the past few days, which might be helping to trigger the much-needed rebound the coin needs at this time.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

