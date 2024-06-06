Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bulls Eye Long-Overdue Price Rebound

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP locked in limbo, but bulls are optimistic
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 15:42
    XRP Bulls Eye Long-Overdue Price Rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has remained relatively stagnant this month, despite ambitions to curb the negative growth trends June has been known for over the past decade. While the reality is glaring, XRP bulls are eyeing what analysts labeled as a long-due price rebound that might help the coin retest its highest level over the past year, pegged at $0.8875.

    Advertisement

    What is XRP doing differently?

    While pressing for price growth, fundamentals are typically associated with imminent price growth moves. In the case of XRP, most of the efforts of XRP Ledger developers have yielded little to no major price jumps.

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 13:14
    50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Despite the release of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) engine and the emergence of several functioning pools on the Ledger, the price of XRP remains bound between the $0.4879 and $0.5561 price range over the past month. 

    The impact of the Ripple escrow lockup has also not impacted the price of XRP in the most preferred ways. With millions of XRP locked up and released from escrow monthly, there is an optimal level of dilution that has helped keep XRP in tune with meeting liquidity demands.

    Overall, market observers are concerned about XRP's growth trajectory, especially with the lingering lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its associated blockchain payments firm, Ripple Labs. 

    More innovators are suing for more decentralized applications (dApps) on the XRP Ledger that can help drive the demand for XRP and ultimately its price.

    Whale influence

    Many analysts considered the slow growth in the price of XRP as its latent period. This is because the coin is highly favored by whale transactions that generally see billions of XRP traded daily.

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 15:14
    XRP Plots Bullish Rebound on 2.4 Billion Traded Tokens
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    When these fundamentals converge, analysts are optimistic that the price of XRP will not only breach the $1 price level, but it might retest its ATH of $3.84.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:36
    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:36
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Bulls Eye Long-Overdue Price Rebound
    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD