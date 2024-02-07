225 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disappear From Major US Exchange in Unknown Wallet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a startling turn of events, a mysterious whale has made waves by withdrawing a staggering 225 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from prominent U.S. exchange Coinbase, according to Etherscan data. The enigmatic figure behind this move remains unknown, sparking intrigue and speculation.

Over the span of just two days, this elusive entity orchestrated two substantial withdrawals. The first transaction saw a hefty 132.22 billion SHIB tokens leaving Coinbase, followed swiftly by an additional 92.83 billion tokens in the last 24 hours. As of now, the total value of this wallet, which holds only Shiba Inu tokens, is estimated at $1.99 million dollars.

The timing of this massive transfer has prompted scrutiny, particularly as it coincides with a period of relative stability in SHIB's price. Despite the significant movement of tokens, the price of Shiba Inu has remained relatively unchanged over the past 15 days, hovering around $0.000009 per token. One may suggest that this period of stagnation may signify an accumulation phase, with anticipation building for a potential surge in the near future.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Indeed, the actions of this anonymous whale underscore the strategic maneuvers of large investors within the crypto market. While the direction of SHIB's price movement remains uncertain, the substantial withdrawals from Coinbase hint at bullish sentiment among certain influential players.