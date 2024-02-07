Advertisement
225 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disappear From Major US Exchange in Unknown Wallet

Gamza Khanzadaev
Mystery surrounds sudden disappearance of 225 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from leading US exchange Coinbase
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 14:31
In a startling turn of events, a mysterious whale has made waves by withdrawing a staggering 225 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from prominent U.S. exchange Coinbase, according to Etherscan data. The enigmatic figure behind this move remains unknown, sparking intrigue and speculation.

Over the span of just two days, this elusive entity orchestrated two substantial withdrawals. The first transaction saw a hefty 132.22 billion SHIB tokens leaving Coinbase, followed swiftly by an additional 92.83 billion tokens in the last 24 hours. As of now, the total value of this wallet, which holds only Shiba Inu tokens, is estimated at $1.99 million dollars.

Source: Etherscan

The timing of this massive transfer has prompted scrutiny, particularly as it coincides with a period of relative stability in SHIB's price. Despite the significant movement of tokens, the price of Shiba Inu has remained relatively unchanged over the past 15 days, hovering around $0.000009 per token. One may suggest that this period of stagnation may signify an accumulation phase, with anticipation building for a potential surge in the near future.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Indeed, the actions of this anonymous whale underscore the strategic maneuvers of large investors within the crypto market. While the direction of SHIB's price movement remains uncertain, the substantial withdrawals from Coinbase hint at bullish sentiment among certain influential players.

As the community eagerly awaits the next move, all eyes remain fixed on the enigmatic figure behind the disappearance of 225 billion SHIB tokens from one of the largest exchanges in the United States.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

