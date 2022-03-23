$22.1 Million in APE, FTM, SAND, LINK, FTX Acquired by Largest ETH Investors: Report

As per a few recent tweets posted on the Twitter page of WhaleStats, in the past 17 hours, several large whales on Ethereum blockchain have purchased slightly over $22 million worth of digital currencies: APE, SAND, LINK, FTX and FTM.
Whales add trending tokens to their wallets
WhaleStats platform, which provides data on the top 100 largest whales on various platforms, has tweeted that some of the largest investors on the Ethereum blockchain have recently acquired a total $22.1 million in various altcoins—ApeCoin (APE), FTX Token (FTX), Fantom (FTM), Sandbox (SAND) and Chainlink (LINK).
🐋 An ETH whale just bought 1,981,557 $ftm ($2,536,393 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) March 23, 2022
FTT, LINK and FTM have been frequent targets for whales recently, along with meme token Shiba Inu, but APE and SAND have joined that list recently.
Whales have grabbed 2,100,000 SAND, 485,000 LINK, 195,029 APE, 3,383,731 FTM and 195,029 APE.
APE, FTX and FTM are on the list of the top 10 purchased digital currencies over the past 24 hours, along with MATIC, WBTC, MKR and dollar-pegged stablecoins USDT and USDC.
🐳🐳 Top 10 purchased tokens by 100 biggest #ETH whales today— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) March 23, 2022
🥇 #ETH
🥈 $USDC
🥉 $USDT
4⃣ $APE @apecoin
5⃣ $FTM @FantomFDN
6⃣ $WBTC
7⃣ $AXS @axieinfinity
8⃣ $MKR @MakerDAO
9⃣ $MATIC @0xPolygon
🔟 $SHIB @Shibtoken
Over the past 24 hours, APE has been the most-traded ERC-20 token for the hundred largest Ethereum whales.
FTT remains the coin with the largest U.S. dollar value for these investors, holding the second spot on the list of the top 10 crypto holdings after Ethereum.
As reported by U.Today, over the weekend, whales acquired 600,000 ApeCoins, worth approximately $8.2 million at the time of purchase. Beyond that, Time Magazine intends to begin accepting APE as payment from its subscribers.
$1.2 billion SHIB owned by largest ETH wallets
WhaleStats website shows that the aforementioned top 100 ETH whales still hold a massive amount of Shiba Inu meme coins—a staggering $1,255,643,849 worth of SHIB. This constitutes 53,591,286,769,099 SHIB and 14.14% of their portfolios.
The amount of FTT owned by the whales is slightly bigger, $1,678,414, 524 in FTX token, which is 18.9% of their comprised portfolio.