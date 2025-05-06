21Shares Introduces Exchange-Traded Product on Cronos (CRO)

Advertisement

21Shares exchange-traded product provider launches CRON, an ETF based on Cronos (CRO), a core cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem. It is designed to provide institutional investors with the exposure to fast-growing altcoins in a frictionless manner.

Today, May 6, 2025, 21Shares AG, a leading European digital assets firm and issuer of crypto-based ETFs, released its Cronos-based product. The new instrument with the ticker CRON will offer investors exposure to CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain.

21Shares Cronos ETP (CRON) will be available on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam exchanges under the ticker CH1443364232 with a 2.5% operation fee.

Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Products Development at 21Shares, welcomes the latest addition to the company's products suite:

Cronos is uniquely positioned at the intersection of centralised access and decentralised innovation. By launching a Cronos ETP, we are offering investors easy, regulated exposure to a blockchain ecosystem that is driving real-world adoption and pioneering the future of Web3.

Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

More opportunities for investors in Cronos (CRO) ecosystem

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, highlights CRO as a potential opportunity for various groups of investors globally:

Providing more ways for traders to engage with cryptocurrencies is central to our vision of further mainstreaming crypto. Crypto.com is proud to be a long-time supporter and contributor to the Cronos ecosystem, and we are incredibly excited to partner with 21Shares to enable even more exposure to Cronos and Web3 infrastructure.

The 21Shares Cronos ETP provides investors a straightforward way to integrate CRO into their portfolios through traditional banks and brokers, eliminating the need to directly handle digital wallets or exchanges. Cronos benefits from a strong network and offers a compelling investment case with its focus on scalability, interoperability and AI-driven applications.

Cronos network is adopted by Crypto.com and more than 500 application developers and partners representing an addressable user base of more than 100 million people around the world. Cronos' mission is to make it easy and safe for the next billion crypto users to adopt self-custody in Web3, with a focus on decentralized finance and gaming.