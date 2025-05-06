Advertisement
Advertisement

    21Shares Introduces Exchange-Traded Product on Cronos (CRO)

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:57
    21Shares, leading provider of exchange-traded products on digital assets, pioneers Cronos (CRO) ETF in Europe
    Advertisement
    21Shares Introduces Exchange-Traded Product on Cronos (CRO)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    21Shares exchange-traded product provider launches CRON, an ETF based on Cronos (CRO), a core cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem. It is designed to provide institutional investors with the exposure to fast-growing altcoins in a frictionless manner.

    21Shares introduces pioneering ETF on Cronos (CRO) cryptocurrency

    Today, May 6, 2025, 21Shares AG, a leading European digital assets firm and issuer of crypto-based ETFs, released its Cronos-based product. The new instrument with the ticker CRON will offer investors exposure to CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain. 

    21Shares Cronos ETP (CRON) will be available on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam exchanges under the ticker CH1443364232 with a 2.5% operation fee.

    Advertisement

    Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Products Development at 21Shares, welcomes the latest addition to the company's products suite:

    HOT Stories
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why

    Cronos is uniquely positioned at the intersection of centralised access and decentralised innovation. By launching a Cronos ETP, we are offering investors easy, regulated exposure to a blockchain ecosystem that is driving real-world adoption and pioneering the future of Web3.

    Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

    More opportunities for investors in Cronos (CRO) ecosystem

    Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, highlights CRO as a potential opportunity for various groups of investors globally:

    Providing more ways for traders to engage with cryptocurrencies is central to our vision of further mainstreaming crypto. Crypto.com is proud to be a long-time supporter and contributor to the Cronos ecosystem, and we are incredibly excited to partner with 21Shares to enable even more exposure to Cronos and Web3 infrastructure.

    The 21Shares Cronos ETP provides investors a straightforward way to integrate CRO into their portfolios through traditional banks and brokers, eliminating the need to directly handle digital wallets or exchanges. Cronos benefits from a strong network and offers a compelling investment case with its focus on scalability, interoperability and AI-driven applications.

    Cronos network is adopted by Crypto.com and more than 500 application developers and partners representing an addressable user base of more than 100 million people around the world. Cronos' mission is to make it easy and safe for the next billion crypto users to adopt self-custody in Web3, with a focus on decentralized finance and gaming.

    #Cronos
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 16:55
    Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Details
    Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase, Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation, New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all