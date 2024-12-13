Advertisement
    20,168,692 Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidated in 24 Hours, What Happened?

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin faces mild liquidations amid market consolidation
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 13:16
    20,168,692 Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidated in 24 Hours, What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A significant shift has occurred in the Dogecoin (DOGE) ecosystem in the last 24 hours. Despite the ongoing bullish market cycle that saw Bitcoin rally above $100,000, DOGE has continued to see mild bleeding. Notably, Dogecoin investors have suffered 20.17 million in 24-hour liquidations.

    What triggered liquidation?

    According to data from CoinGlass, the total liquidation within the period under consideration amounted to $8.12 million. This liquidation came as DOGE plunged in the crypto market, dropping to $0.4018 from an earlier high of $0.4161.

    Investors and traders alike had bet on DOGE to continue climbing and possibly test the $0.50 level. However, market volatility and price fluctuations crashed DOGE to its current level.

    As of this writing, the DOGE price was trading at $0.4069, a 0.82% drop in the last 24 hours. Investors’ confidence has also hit, as market volume dipped by 25.76% to $4.57 billion. This signals that investors might have adopted a more cautious strategy as DOGE’s performance falls short of the prediction.

    Dogecoin’s liquidation saw long-position traders lose $6.39 million as their expectation of sustained price growth crumbled. Meanwhile, short-position traders suffered $1.73 million in liquidations.

    Other meme coins, like PEPE, SHIB and WIF, had lesser liquidations of $2.92 million, $1.13 million and $1.99 million, respectively. All three meme coins also had long traders suffering higher liquidation than short traders.

    DOGE underperforms despite Bitcoin's rally

    Generally, altcoins and meme coins have registered an uptick when the price of Bitcoin climbed. However, despite the appreciable surge in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, DOGE has continued to fluctuate below the $0.408 resistance level.

    Dogecoin rather mirrored Bitcoin in a high liquidation pattern.

    Bitcoin, the leading digital asset currently on a price rally, had $59.95 million in liquidations, comprising $42.73 million and $17.21 million for long-position traders.

    Ethereum recorded the largest liquidation among altcoins, with $46.72 million. Of this amount, long position traders logged $28.05 million, and short traders logged $18.67 million.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

