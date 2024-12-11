Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims

    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite massive growth, Dogecoin's price tendency is somewhat destructive
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 14:09
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Well-known analyst DonAlt recently called Dogecoin's chart destructive, asserting that traders' net worth has been greatly impacted by its sideways movement over the last month. The analyst claims that attempts to ride the speculative wave to $1 have resulted in the liquidation of numerous leveraged positions

    According to the daily chart, Dogecoin has displayed a prolonged period of sideways consolidation within a channel that spans from $0.38 to $0.48. Overly leveraged traders who anticipate quick breakout movements may find such consolidations difficult to navigate even though they are not always harmful. 

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The failure of long positions due to the absence of clear price action highlights the danger of trading in a speculative narrative. At this point it is still speculation whether Dogecoin will ever reach $1. Dogecoin's notable rallies in the past have been fueled more by social momentum and hype than by solid technical or fundamental advancements. Breaking through its recent resistance near $0.48 might be challenging in the absence of a significant catalyst. 

    Before reaching higher targets, $0.50 is probably going to serve as a crucial resistance level if Dogecoin manages to regain momentum and test its prior highs. After momentarily falling below $0.39, Dogecoin is attempting to stabilize around this level on the four-hour chart. If this support holds, the channel's upper boundary may be retested in the following move. With $0.31 emerging as a crucial support level, a break below $0. 39 might lead to additional sell-offs.

    Although the current state of affairs may seem destructive to traders interested in short-term trading, it also offers chances for accumulation during consolidations. Long-term investors ought to monitor the mood of the market as a whole as well as any possible triggers that might push Dogecoin closer to its speculative $1 target. 

    Given how uncertain Dogecoin's trajectory is during this consolidation phase, patience appears to be the best course of action for the time being. Navigating such uncertain conditions requires careful risk management and avoiding overly leveraged positions.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

