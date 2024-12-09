Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant update for the Dogecoin community, a crucial reminder has been issued to Dogecoin node operators. Dogecoin node operators have been urged to take immediate action to upgrade their systems following the release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.9.

Prominent Dogecoin community member Mishaboar issued the reminder, emphasizing the importance of adopting the latest version to address critical updates.

In a tweet, Mishaboar alerted Dogecoin node operators by saying: "A reminder: if you are running Dogecoin Core, it is recommended you upgrade your node to the latest release, 1.14.9, which includes important updates to fix bugs inherited from Bitcoin and Namecoin."

A reminder: if you are running #Dogecoin Core, it is recommended you upgrade your node to the latest release, 1.14.9, which includes important updates to fix bugs inherited from Bitcoin and Namecoin. https://t.co/53Pksw2iAP — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) December 9, 2024

The latest release, Dogecoin Core 1.14.9, addresses several critical issues that could impact the performance and reliability of the network. This update, released on Dec. 1, includes essential fixes for bugs inherited from both Bitcoin and Namecoin.

By upgrading, node operators can help maintain the integrity of the Dogecoin blockchain, prevent potential vulnerabilities and support the overall health of the network.

Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360 also echoed the same message, urging Dogecoin users to upgrade ASAP to the latest release: "Critical Upgrade your Dogecoin CORE to 1.14.9 as soon as possible, there is a vulnerability disclosure floating around (I personally did not tested but better safe than sorry) and everyone is urged to upgrade your Doge Node."

Dogecoin price action

Dogecoin has risen within an ascending channel pattern, indicating that buyers have the upper hand.

On Dec. 8, the bulls attempted to push the price above the overhead barrier of $0.484, but the bears kept their position. Dogecoin's price is now dropping, falling 5.24% in the previous 24 hours to $0.4311.

On the downside, the important support at $0.41 should be cautiously monitored ahead of the $0.36 and $0.33 levels. In the event of further falls, Dogecoin may go below the 50-day SMA of $0.30.

If the price rises from its current level, the bulls will once again try to push Dogecoin past the $0.48 barrier with all of their might, as a break above it might catapult it to $0.60.