Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin users urged to take this urgent action
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 13:53
    Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant update for the Dogecoin community, a crucial reminder has been issued to Dogecoin node operators. Dogecoin node operators have been urged to take immediate action to upgrade their systems following the release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.9.

    Advertisement

    Prominent Dogecoin community member Mishaboar issued the reminder, emphasizing the importance of adopting the latest version to address critical updates.

    In a tweet, Mishaboar alerted Dogecoin node operators by saying: "A reminder: if you are running Dogecoin Core, it is recommended you upgrade your node to the latest release, 1.14.9, which includes important updates to fix bugs inherited from Bitcoin and Namecoin."

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Ripple CTO Poses Crucial Security Question to SEC Veteran
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss
    Key Highlights from Ripple CEO’s "60 Minutes" Interview

    The latest release, Dogecoin Core 1.14.9, addresses several critical issues that could impact the performance and reliability of the network. This update, released on Dec. 1, includes essential fixes for bugs inherited from both Bitcoin and Namecoin.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin Community Receives Crucial Security Warning: Details
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 12:32
    Dogecoin Community Receives Crucial Security Warning: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    By upgrading, node operators can help maintain the integrity of the Dogecoin blockchain, prevent potential vulnerabilities and support the overall health of the network.

    Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360 also echoed the same message, urging Dogecoin users to upgrade ASAP to the latest release: "Critical Upgrade your Dogecoin CORE to 1.14.9 as soon as possible, there is a vulnerability disclosure floating around (I personally did not tested but better safe than sorry) and everyone is urged to upgrade your Doge Node."

    Dogecoin price action

    Dogecoin has risen within an ascending channel pattern, indicating that buyers have the upper hand.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 15:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On Dec. 8, the bulls attempted to push the price above the overhead barrier of $0.484, but the bears kept their position. Dogecoin's price is now dropping, falling 5.24% in the previous 24 hours to $0.4311.

    On the downside, the important support at $0.41 should be cautiously monitored ahead of the $0.36 and $0.33 levels. In the event of further falls, Dogecoin may go below the 50-day SMA of $0.30.

    If the price rises from its current level, the bulls will once again try to push Dogecoin past the $0.48 barrier with all of their might, as a break above it might catapult it to $0.60.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 13:47
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 13:13
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Why You Can’t Miss Tokyo TEAMZ Summit 2025 During the Global Web3 Bull Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Important Call Issued to Dogecoin Node Operators, Here's Why
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD