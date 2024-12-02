Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    $2 and $110 Billion XRP: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enormous Move for Erasing Zero, Pepe (PEPE) Fundamental Breakout Secured

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP leading altcoin rally while others catch up
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 0:01
    $2 and $110 Billion XRP: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enormous Move for Erasing Zero, Pepe (PEPE) Fundamental Breakout Secured
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Due to its incredible ascent, XRP's price has risen to $1.95, bringing it closer to the psychological $2.00 mark and increasing its market capitalization to an incredible $110 billion. Due to the asset's remarkable rally, investors are now speculating about two possible futures for it based on its current price action. 

    Breaking through $2.00 might lead to another round of bullish activity if XRP maintains its momentum. Strong upward pressure is shown on the chart, which has been bolstered by consistently high volume in recent days. Profit-taking may take place at the next resistance level, which is approximately $2 to $20. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP could become one of the best-performing assets on the market if it breaks through this barrier and continues to rise to $2.50. However, the volume must continue to be high and investor confidence must not decline for this scenario to come to pass. Conversely, XRP's RSI implies that the rally may be overextended as it is currently in overbought territory. A pullback could occur if $2.00 is not broken with $1.70 and $1.50 serving as possible supports. 

    The 21-day EMA, which has been a dependable support during this uptrend, and prior resistance points are both at these levels. It would be beneficial for the asset to have a period of consolidation in this range so that it could build strength for a subsequent upward push. 

    Shiba Inu's extraordinary move

    With its price rising to $0.00002956 and quickly approaching the psychological $0.00003 mark, Shiba Inu is displaying extraordinary strength. A bullish consolidation pattern has recently broken out, giving traders new hope for SHIB's upward trajectory. They are now wondering if the asset will erase another zero and target $0.0001. According to the chart, SHIB has strong buying momentum after breaking through important resistance levels at $0.000027 and $0.000028 with increased trading volume. 

    Weeks of consistent accumulation and a sound correction phase preceded this breakout enabling the asset to establish a strong foundation for its current movement. If broken, the next resistance, which is located just above $0.00003, might allow SHIB to reach much higher levels. A gain of about 238% would be realized if the price were to drop to $0.0001. 

    This may sound like a lot of work, but such actions are not new in the cryptocurrency space, particularly for meme coins that have a large following and a lot of fan interest. But in order for this scenario to materialize, SHIB would have to keep up its momentum and experience consistent volume increases in order to prevent losing steam. 

    As the asset approaches overbought territory, the RSI at 71 suggests that there may be a brief pullback or consolidation. SHIB may stabilize at key support levels of $0.000027 and $0.00002445 where the rally may momentarily cool.

    Pepe's ascent

    Given its upward move past a descending trendline indicated on the chart, Pepe looks to be in the middle of a breakout. The possibility of a recovery and the potential for significant growth in the near future are both implied by this breakout.

    This breakout above $0.00002103 indicates that the recent bearish trend has reversed. This move has gained more weight due to increased trading activity, which indicates that traders are starting to have faith in the asset again. If PEPE breaks through its next immediate resistance at $0.00002200, it may be able to make more gains toward the $0.00002500 level. 

    Support is located at $0.00001793, a critical level that served as resistance during the previous consolidation phase on the downside. This level will act as the first line of defense if PEPE is unable to maintain its breakout. The next important support, which is in line with the 50 EMA and serves as a more solid base for long-term bullish momentum, is located around $0.00001398. The ramifications of this breakout are substantial going forward. 

    The next goal of $0.00002500 appears attainable in the near future if PEPE can hold onto its position above the trendline and continue to gain momentum. After a prolonged rally, PEPE might approach $0.00003000, a psychological benchmark that would indicate a robust rebound from its previous drops. But care should be taken. 

    The RSI is currently at 65, indicating potential for additional growth, however, traders should keep a close eye on volume levels to verify the strength of the breakout. If there isn't consistent volume, the move might not have the support it needs to stay out of a consolidation phase.

    #Shiba Inu #PEPE #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

