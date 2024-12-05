Advertisement
    1FUEL Presale Rising as Rival to Chainlink (LINK) in Q4 2024

    article image
    Guest Author
    1FUEL pre-sale welcomes new crypto enthusiasts in December
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 14:00
    1FUEL Presale Rising as Rival to Chainlink (LINK) in Q4 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There have been some notable winners in the huge crypto frenzy. Now they are facing stiff competition from 1FUEL. The privacy-focused cryptocurrency is on course to displace some old cryptocurrencies.

    Chainlink (LINK) enters new development phase

    In September 2017, Chainlink’s initial coin offering (ICO) raised $32Million. It was an impressive achievement. Since then, work on its blockchain oracle has seen Chainlink secure partnerships with many major players in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. 

    It’s also signed deals with crypto exchanges like CoinLoan and Gemini, so LINK coin holders can earn an income by lending their Chainlink coins to others. 

    The new deal will see World Liberty Financial rely on Chainlink for tamper-proof data feeds with the team saying “World Liberty Financial’s partnership with Chainlink marks a huge step forward. Never before have we been more bullish on crypto or the overall future of DeFi technology.”

    So far, experts are split on whether LINK can reclaim its glory days. In the middle of November, LINK was trading around $14 so it would need to rally significantly to equal or better its record.  

    Analyst Michaël van de Poppe does see the potential for a Chainlink upswing, but his range for 2025 falls short of $52. He expects to see prices hitting $25 to $30. That’s still a decent increase, but it is some way off an all-time high. 

    1FUEL emerges as prominent pre-sale for 2025

    If its red-hot presale buzz is anything to go back to, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency 1FUEL could be set to stand in LINK’s way as it battles to relive its glory days.  

    1FUEL’s effortless cryptocurrency transactions are based on a one-click model that promises to be a game-changer for users. Its features are firmly aligned with ease of use, security, and accessibility. Its list of functionalities is impressive, from P2P transactions to disposable wallets and handy debit and credit cards. 

    The thing that sets 1FUEL apart however is how it simplifies the usually complicated process of managing digital assets. With a one-click coin selection, transactions are streamlined. A privacy mixer and cold storage provide additional peace of mind.

    1FUEL’s presale is happening right now. 

