It isn’t just whales that are queuing up to get a piece of the action when it comes to the viral cryptocurrency presale, 1FUEL.

In a brand-new crypto presale, the scale of demand illustrates just how unusual the 1FUEL offering really is.

1Fuel (OFT) token pre-sale inches closer to new milestones

Cutting-edge engineering and innovative technology is vital to stay ahead of the competition, and it’s this synergy which makes 1FUEL the perfect partner for various sport activities.

While few details have leaked out about which team is involved in the 1FUEL new sponsorship deal, community expects that it would be the final injection of horsepower that the cryptocurrency presale needs.

1FUEL is being talked about as the new cryptocurrency by virtue of its incredible technical expertise and functionality. The end-to-end secure wallet and exchange is smashing through accessibility and usability barriers with its unprecedented one-click, cross-chain functionality.

This feature sets 1FUEL apart from the pack by a country mile, as it’s something no other project has been able to realize. Traditionally, users wishing to trade digital assets across networks must undertake a complicated, time-consuming and sometimes costly process. It’s a process that limits digital asset management to experienced users and means that millions or billions of other users are effectively excluded.

Re-engineering exclusionary practises for widespread potential

That level of exclusion seriously limits the potential for widespread digital asset management adoption. Until now. 1FUEL has totally re-engineered the transaction process, requiring users to do nothing more than select the token they wish to transact with in order to proceed. There’s no wallet management, no exchange fee calculations and no disparate networks to traverse. Just one click and the task is completed. This level of user-convenience is unprecedented, and its potential impact is impossible to overstate.

Add in military-grade security, a decentralized P2P exchange, fast and low cost transactions, physical debit and credit cards and high levels of privacy protection and it’s clear that 1FUEL is the full package.

Join the presale

The 1FUEL cryptocurrency presale is happening now. Join phase four today and you could be a part of the future of digital asset management.

