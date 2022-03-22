190 Million XRP Moved Between Whales as XRP Shows 12.12% Rise

As per recently shared data, whales have made several large transfers between exchanges, while XRP has been making 12% weekly growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Whale Alert has detected that over the past 17 hours, more than 190 million XRP have been shifted between wallets belonging to different top-tier crypto exchanges based in the U.S. and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has shown a 12.12% increase over the past seven days.

Image via CoinMarketCap

190.4 million XRP shifted by owners between exchanges

Whale Alert has spotted that a whopping 190.4 million Ripple-affiliated coins have been transferred by owners of wallets on various crypto trading venues.

The largest sum moved in this small chain of XRP transactions totaled 76,000,000 XRP shifted by leading South Korean platform Bithumb. The smaller one constituted 66.4 million coins, and the rest carried 25,000,000 and 23,075,900 XRP.

Aside from Bithumb, among the participants of the transfers were FTX, Bittrex, BitGo, etc.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 76,000,000 #XRP (63,842,234 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/P3sz0P4fT2 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 22, 2022

The overall worth of XRP transactions described above constitutes $160,911,969.

Ripple opposes SEC's request for another time extension

As U.Today covered earlier, Ripple has opposed the request sent by its opponent, the SEC, to the court, where the regulatory agency required yet another time extension.

Ripple does not want to delay the decision of the court since it does not believe that XRP is an unregistered security.

The agency requested additional time on March 21 in order to inform the court whether it will make any extra discoveries or not.

The request of the SEC was opposed, in particular, by Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse (CEO) and Christopher Larsen (co-founder).

Just recently, Garlinghouse stated in an interview that he was optimistic regarding the approaching outcome of the case against Ripple. It happened after the court denied the SEC's motion to strike the fair notice defense of Ripple.