$180 Would Be 'Generous' for Strategy, Top Angel Investor Says; Samson Mow Calls Bitcoin 'Oversold,' Almost 60% of SHIB Holders in Losses Amid Price Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

$180 would be "generous" for Strategy, top angel investor says

Jason Calacanis, a well-known American angel investor and entrepreneur, has taken to X platform to share his take on Strategy's (MSTR) recent price action. Attaching a worrying red price chart, Calacanis noted that the company's stock dropped from a peak of $543 to $276 overnight. Based on the level of risk of debt load, the entrepreneur believes, $180 would be a "generous" price target for MTSR. Calacanis added that the stock's current situation is in "uncharted territory." "No one has ever bought imaginary money with massive debt, nor has anyone cornered the market on Bitcoin at this level," wrote the angel investor in his X post. Last week, U.Today reported on another Strategy-related bearish prediction of Calacanis, in which he stated that the company's Bitcoin bet would fail this year.

"Bitcoin is oversold" Samson Mow says as BTC falls below $90,000

In a recent X post , Samson Mow, prominent Bitcoin maxi and JAN3 CEO, addressed the major drop in Bitcoin's price ; yesterday, the flagship crypto lost 7% of its value, falling below the $90,000 level to $88,8830, the lowest price level since mid-November 2024. Mow labeled BTC as "oversold" and urged the market to "run it back." Currently, Bitcoin seems to be slowly paring its losses, changing hands at $87,419, down by less than 1% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. Analysts believe that Bitcoin's crash was caused by the anticipation of upcoming import tariffs in the U.S., as well as large liquidations on the crypto market and major outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs. In the comments under Mow’s post, some X users pointed out that cheaper Bitcoin levels are good for the community since they allow investors to buy BTC on the dip.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Almost 60% in losses amid price crash