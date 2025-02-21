Top Angel Investor Expects Strategy's Bitcoin Bet to Fail

American entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis has once again taken aim at corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy.

Calacanis has stated that Strategy should be trading at a discount to its corporate Bitcoin holdings due to its debt. Moreover, he has noted that MSTR shareholders do not actually own their keys.

"For every Bitcoin he buys, someone is saying they think there is a better place for their money and/or that Saylor is overpaying," he said.

However, Calacanis said that he would not short a stock with a strategy like this. In fact, the prominent investor believes that MSTR could "skyrocket" for some time.

As reported by U.Today, Calacanis also recently ruffled the feathers of some XRP supporters by claiming that the token was a "centralized" security.