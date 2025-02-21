Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Top Angel Investor Expects Strategy's Bitcoin Bet to Fail

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 8:05
    Advertisement
    Top Angel Investor Expects Strategy's Bitcoin Bet to Fail
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American entrepreneur and angel investor Jason Calacanis has once again taken aim at corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy. 

    Advertisement

    Calacanis has stated that Strategy should be trading at a discount to its corporate Bitcoin holdings due to its debt. Moreover, he has noted that MSTR shareholders do not actually own their keys.  

    "For every Bitcoin he buys, someone is saying they think there is a better place for their money and/or that Saylor is overpaying," he said. 

    HOT Stories
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    'Crucial' Bitcoin Warning Issued Amid Microsoft's Quantum Computing Breakthrough

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 10:39
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    However, Calacanis said that he would not short a stock with a strategy like this. In fact, the prominent investor believes that MSTR could "skyrocket" for some time.

    As reported by U.Today, Calacanis also recently ruffled the feathers of some XRP supporters by claiming that the token was a "centralized" security. 

    #Strategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 6:04
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 21, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Angel Investor Expects Strategy's Bitcoin Bet to Fail
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD