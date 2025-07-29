Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has shared an important message with the SHIB army, mentioning a new partnership announced by the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama recently.

Meanwhile, another SHIB-affiliated account released an explainer on why users may want to help provide liquidity to the SHIB-BONE pool on ShibaSwap.

Shytoshi teases new partnership

According to Lucie, during the latest Spaces on X, the enigmatic SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama “teased a new partnership.” Even though the “details remain under wraps,” Lucie still revealed a couple.

The first one is that the new partnership will focus on intelligent infrastructure. The second one is that it will be within Shibarium, and “development is already in progress.”

— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Lucie stated that “the Shib ecosystem in entering a new phase” since the Shib Alpha Layer is advancing with “TREAT powering the next stage.” The new layer will “support app-specific environments, enhanced customization, and data privacy.” As for TREAT, it will act as “ the core utility and reward token.”

Lucie also spread the word about the upcoming launch of Position decentralized exchange (DEX) on Shibarium this week. This DEX will add “a new DeFi pillar with trading, farming, and community-driven incentives.”

BONE-SHIB pool for SHIB burns

@Shibizens X account addressed the SHIB community about the necessity of using the BONE-SHIB pool on the ShibaSwap DEX. It was explained by saying that this pool is essential for burning Shiba Inu coins via the ShibTorch portal.

— Shibarium 🍖 | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) July 29, 2025

@Shibizens gave the community reasons why they might want to provide liquidity for this pool. The first one was that SHIB burns rely on this pool: “more liquidity = more consistent SHIB burns.”

The second reason named here was that those who provide liquidity earn swap fees: “Burn activity increases trading volume.” And the final one is that liquidity supports core tokens — SHIB and BONE — and both are equally necessary for powering Shibarium. Therefore, Shibarium users may send their SHIB or BONE tokens to that liquidity pool for the common good.