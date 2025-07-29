Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 15:20
    SHIB lead Kusama is said to have announced new partnership within Shibarium
    Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has shared an important message with the SHIB army, mentioning a new partnership announced by the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama recently.

    Meanwhile, another SHIB-affiliated account released an explainer on why users may want to help provide liquidity to the SHIB-BONE pool on ShibaSwap.

    Shytoshi teases new partnership

    According to Lucie, during the latest Spaces on X, the enigmatic SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama “teased a new partnership.” Even though the “details remain under wraps,” Lucie still revealed a couple.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Bitcoin Core Releases New Version for Testing: Details
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast

    The first one is that the new partnership will focus on intelligent infrastructure. The second one is that it will be within Shibarium, and “development is already in progress.”

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Lucie stated that “the Shib ecosystem in entering a new phase” since the Shib Alpha Layer is advancing with “TREAT powering the next stage.” The new layer will “support app-specific environments, enhanced customization, and data privacy.” As for TREAT, it will act as “ the core utility and reward token.”

    Lucie also spread the word about the upcoming launch of Position decentralized exchange (DEX) on Shibarium this week. This DEX will add “a new DeFi pillar with trading, farming, and community-driven incentives.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 14:01
    'Crypto Fixes This': Binance CEO Issues Major Statement
    ByYuri Molchan

    BONE-SHIB pool for SHIB burns

    @Shibizens X account addressed the SHIB community about the necessity of using the BONE-SHIB pool on the ShibaSwap DEX. It was explained by saying that this pool is essential for burning Shiba Inu coins via the ShibTorch portal.

    @Shibizens gave the community reasons why they might want to provide liquidity for this pool. The first one was that SHIB burns rely on this pool: “more liquidity = more consistent SHIB burns.”

    The second reason named here was that those who provide liquidity earn swap fees: “Burn activity increases trading volume.” And the final one is that liquidity supports core tokens — SHIB and BONE — and both are equally necessary for powering Shibarium. Therefore, Shibarium users may send their SHIB or BONE tokens to that liquidity pool for the common good.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #SHIB #BONE
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:17
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Euro Going to Zero Against Bitcoin, Predicts Max Keiser
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dip With Famous Nike Founder's Quote
    Euro Going to Zero Against Bitcoin, Predicts Max Keiser
    Show all