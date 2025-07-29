Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Coin Reverses Gains, Key BNB Price Levels to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 16:01
    Binance Coin in cooloff mode after epic profit-taking following its ATH breakout
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin Reverses Gains, Key BNB Price Levels to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Coin (BNB) has plunged about 24 hours after it posted a new all-time high (ATH) of $859.56 on the crypto market. The sudden reversal was triggered by investors seeking profits following the massive spike in value.

    Advertisement

    BNB profit-taking soars as volume drops

    As per CoinMarketCap data, Binance Coin opened the day’s trading at $840.58. However, the selling activities of investors seeking gains increased pressure on the asset, causing it to plummet. As of press time, the BNB price was changing hands at $815.42, which represents a 2.78% decline in the last 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 18:04
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Investors have also pulled back following the loss of over $25 billion within this period. Binance Coin’s trading volume is deep in the red zone by a significant 23.38% or $3.03 billion. Additionally, the pullback is a result of the coin being overbought.

    Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BNB is at 76.04. This overbought condition possibly sparked the profit-taking trend on the market as upward momentum weakened.  

    With the current setup, Binance might slip from the $800 price zone if the downward momentum lingers. BNB needs to stay above the $808.85 support level if it is to retain some of the gains it achieved within the last seven days.

    Binance Coin still up 25% this month despite pullback

    Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency sector has also taken some hits as the total market cap has dropped by 0.34% to $3.88 trillion within this period.

    Despite the bearish pressure on Binance Coin, the asset has gained 6.72% in the last seven days and 25.29% in the previous 30 days as institutional backing grows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 06/19/2025 - 14:36
    Binance to Briefly Suspend BNB Chain Withdrawals; Here's When
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The development indicates that BNB is not underperforming for investors. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance Coin has recorded 10,000 times growth over the last eight years.

    Stakeholders in the broader crypto space consider this a remarkable achievement given the leadership change at the exchange with the departure of its founder, CZ.

    #Binance coin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:50
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes $1: Why Reaching Milestone Still Delayed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 15:20
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Queens Park Rangers and TokenFi Announces New Partnership
    Shinkai Launches v1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live with USDC & Coinbase x402
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin Reverses Gains, Key BNB Price Levels to Watch
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes $1: Why Reaching Milestone Still Delayed
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases New Partnership, Details Hidden, But Here Are Some
    Show all