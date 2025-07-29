Advertisement
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 13:28
    XRP mega-bullish prediction gains attention on market
    XRP to Moon? Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst Issues Bold Forecast
    In a bold prediction that has stirred excitement across the cryptocurrency community, Dom Kwok, former Goldman Sachs analyst and cofounder of EasyA, has issued an ultra-bullish price forecast for XRP, projecting that the token could soar to $1,000 by 2030.

    Kwok’s ultra-bullish call stands out as it projects into the long term — the next five years. Near- to medium-term projections for XRP price range from $5 to $20.

    Kwok’s prediction has sparked attention on social media. While many XRP supporters celebrate the bold $1,000 target as validation of their long-term belief, some see it as a lofty aim, questioning how it could be. Such a valuation would require a multi-trillion-dollar market capitalization and a 31,445% increase in the XRP price.

    XRP is currently trading at $3.17 and ranks as the third-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $186.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    XRP price outlook

    The XRP price achieved a high of $3.66 on July 18 as the formation of a golden cross on its daily chart bolstered bullish momentum.

    At a current price of $3.17, XRP is down 3.19% daily and 9.56% weekly as market conditions remain uncertain, as crypto sentiment digests recent ETF volatility and liquidation activity.

    However, the weekly chart displays various technical indicators that traders might watch as they track the coin's next moves.

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that XRP remains in bullish territory with 62 points but has not reached overbought territory above 70. RSI is similar to a temperature gauge for markets, assessing how hot a given asset may be on a scale of 0-100. At 62, XRP is not yet suffering the severe buying pressure that frequently precedes pullbacks, and the overbought pressure may be easing.

    Despite the current sell-off, larger narratives about XRP's utility in cross-border payments and DeFi integration continue to drive long-term interest.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Prediction
