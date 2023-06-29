1.5 Billion DOGE Transferred Between Anon Wallets as Price Drops 3.75%

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 09:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have exchanged more than billion Dogecoin as price continues to go down at moment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Contents

Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert has noticed two massive DOGE transfers, carrying more than 1.5 billion Dogecoin between anonymous wallets. Details provided by Whale Alert show that in both transactions, the sender and the receiver were the same. Therefore, it was just one wallet moving 1.5 billion DOGE to another.

1.54 billion Dogecoin on the move

The aforementioned platform spotted two identical transfers of 770,000,000 DOGE each, made 10 and 11 hours ago.

The total value of crypto moved by the whale constitutes 1,540,000,000 DOGE worth $94,960,251 at the time the transfers were made.

Both transfers stirred the DOGE community, with Twitter users making jokes that it was Elon Musk who was likely moving these one-and-a-half billion DOGE coins.

The identical transactions between these two wallets may suggest that this was a crypto exchange reshuffling its Dogecoin holdings and moving a portion of them to a new wallet.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Alert: Ancient Whale Address Activated After Nearly Decade

Dormant DOGE whale awakens

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, a DOGE whale woke up after staying dormant for almost 10 years. The activated wallet transferred more than two million Dogecoin evaluated at approximately $131,178 at the time of the transfer.

DOGE was launched approximately 10 years ago — in 2013 — by two IT engineers: Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Legend has it that Markus coded DOGE within just a few hours at home, in his boxer shorts. DOGE began as a side project and even as a joke on Bitcoin for both of them. However, after several years, tech billionaire DOGE attracted the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who began mentioning it often in his tweets, which pumped the DOGE price.

Over the past 24 hours, DOGE has lost roughly 3% of its value and is trading at $0.0626 on the Binance exchange.

article image
