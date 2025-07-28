Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'On Zero' Breakthrough Incoming

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 7:38
    Shiba Inu might be getting ready for breakthrough, but it is somewhat shallow
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Once more, Shiba Inu is attempting what traders call an "on zero" breakthrough, which is a price move above a critical barrier with little to no volume behind it. It is flirting with a key resistance level around $0.0000145 USDT. Although on the surface this might appear to be a bullish breakout, it lacks the actual momentum required to support a rally, and historically such moves have a tendency to promptly reverse

    Shiba Inu's Breakout Potential

    On the daily price chart, SHIB has recovered well from its most recent correction and is currently putting pressure on the 200-day moving average, which is a significant resistance level. Although it does not support an overbought surge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 56, a neutral to slightly bullish level that allows the asset to move higher. But the biggest issue is the volume — or rather, the absence of it. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Declining volume bars show that trading activity has collapsed, despite the green candles pushing toward resistance. It is a serious red flag. SHIB's rally is vulnerable to sell-offs in the absence of participation from bulls eager to drive the price higher, particularly if large holders or short-term traders choose to lock in gains.

    No Volume, No Fuel

    SHIB may be in danger of a failed breakout based on the current setup. The asset is more likely to be rejected at resistance and drop back toward the 50-day or even 100-day moving average (orange and blue lines) which are located around $0.0000136 and $0.0000130, respectively, unless there is an abrupt surge in volume or marketwide bullishness.

    SHIB, in other words, is lingering at a perilous intersection. Although it might technically break above the resistance level of $0.0000145, a genuine breakout necessitates conviction — but the volume side is not showing that conviction. In the meantime, watching this specific breakthrough could be the only viable strategy right now.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
