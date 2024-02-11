Advertisement
140,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales in Epic Accumulation Move

Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin topped $48,000 for first time in month
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 9:50
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin whales, or large investors with ample capital supply, have been on massive accumulation, notably since the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETFs in the United States.

According to crypto analyst Ali, Bitcoin whales have been on a buying spree, acquiring 140,000 BTC over the past three weeks, amounting to $6.16 billion.

The first set of Bitcoin ETFs went live in the United States on Jan. 11, after a decade-long tussle. The approval of the Bitcoin ETF, which allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without holding the actual asset, is seen as a milestone for the crypto industry, as it signals the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as an investment asset.

The increase in whale holdings suggests that these investors are confident in the long-term prospects of Bitcoin, despite the recent market volatility. The whales may also be taking advantage of the price dips to accumulate more Bitcoins at lower prices, anticipating a further rally in the future.

Bitcoin topped $48,000 for the first time in a month, with U.S. exchange-traded funds holding the digital currency, seeing a steady inflow of cash from investors and a rising risk appetite across financial markets.

71,000 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Whales in Latest Accumulation Move: Details

Net inflows (including Grayscale outflows) continue to climb, highlighting that the new spot Bitcoin ETF issuers are more than offsetting Grayscale outflows. According to BitMEX Research, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw strong inflows of $541.5 million on Friday, with a net inflow totaling 11,388 BTC.

At press time, BTC was up by 2.10% over the past 24 hours to $48,104. The crypto asset is also up 13% weekly and would close its seventh consecutive day of gains if today closes in the green.

Veteran trader and creator of Bollinger Bands John Bollinger speaks of the Bitcoin price trend, saying, "The expectation should now be for a walk up the upper band until a divergence is detected."

#Bitcoin
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

