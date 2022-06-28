134 Million SHIB Burned, While Shiba Inu Holds as Largest Asset in USD

News
Tue, 06/28/2022 - 11:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shib community keeps burning meme tokens, but whales prefer to hold them in large amounts
134 Million SHIB Burned, While Shiba Inu Holds as Largest Asset in USD
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a recent tweet posted by the account of the burn platform that also tracks down burns of other projects, Shibburn, over the past 24 hours, slightly over 134 million meme coins have been removed from circulation by being sent to dead wallets.

While the community keeps destroying SHIB, whales are increasing their holdings of this token, making it their biggest asset by USD value.

Large amount of SHIB gets burned

Shibburn has reported that during the period of the past 24 hours, various burn projects have gotten rid of 134,370,659 Shiba Inu coins in total by moving them to unspendable wallets to be locked permanently.

It has taken the participants 14 transactions to remove that many Shiba Inu canine tokens.

According to the website of the aforementioned tracking platform, the burn rate of SHIB has increased by 10.19% compared to the previous 24-hour burn count.

Burning SHIB through Amazon Audible

Four days ago, game dev Travis Johnson offered the SHIB community to join him in burning Shiba Inu via Amazon Audible on his Travis Johnson Twitter page.

Each registration of a new participant via his referral link gives him a $5 bounty, which equals half a million SHIB.

This Sunday, as part of his weekly burns, the developer of games for smartphones destroyed more than 61 million Shiba Inu, according to a recent tweet.

Related
I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Test $1,100: Robert Kiyosaki

SHIB is whales' largest holding

As per WhaleStats website that tracks down the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum, BSC and other blockhains, Shiba Inu remains the top holding of whales who are invested in ETH-based tokens.

The second largest meme cryptocurrency holds first place by U.S. dollar volume among their crypto holdings.

As of this writing, these investors are holding $558,818,957 in Shiba Inu. That equals 51,127,077,493,138 tokens and 14.99% of their comprised crypto portfolio.

USDC sits in second place after Shiba Inu on this list of crypto holdings, with new meme token ShibDoge holding third place here. Whales are holding $384,780,192 worth of this token.

That is 10.32% of their total portfolio, according to the website. It is followed by USDT, and Shiba's regular rival FTX Token holds fifth place this time with the stash comprising 9.82% of whales' portfolio—that is $366,038,115 worth of FTT.

SHIBwhalesETH_00sjkfnjswrrfw4ee4w
Image via WhaleStats
#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image ADA Can Now Be Sent to Multiple Addresses in One Go via This Cardano Wallet Feature
06/28/2022 - 15:22
ADA Can Now Be Sent to Multiple Addresses in One Go via This Cardano Wallet Feature
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details
06/28/2022 - 15:09
BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for June 28
06/28/2022 - 14:59
BTC, ADA, BNB, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for June 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk