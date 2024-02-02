Advertisement
$13 Milion in Ethereum (ETH) Destroyed as Supply Becomes Deflationary Again

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum starts gaining traction as analysts are trying to build bullish case for second-biggest asset on market
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 10:53
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The recent data from Ethereum network indicates that the supply of Ethereum has once again entered a deflationary phase. Over the past 30 days, a striking $13 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) has been destroyed, with the net supply change showing a decrease of 5,619.39 ETH. This deflationary pressure is due to the network's burning mechanism, which has incinerated 74,933.24 ETH, outstripping the 69,313.86 ETH issued in the same period.

The implications of this deflationary trend could signal an approaching rally for Ethereum. A deflationary supply inherently suggests that the available quantity of ETH is decreasing, which could lead to an increase in value per token, assuming demand stays the same or grows. This dynamic, combined with the Ethereum network's continuous development and adoption, may set the stage for a bullish scenario.

https://www.tradingview.com/
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Ethereum chart, a crucial factor is the potential breakthrough of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. Currently, Ethereum hovers just below this significant level, and a break above could confirm a shift in market sentiment, potentially igniting upward price movement.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that Ethereum's current market traction is relatively muted. Despite the burn and the deflationary state of supply, the lack of significant network activity or groundbreaking updates has kept the token from gaining substantial momentum. Even activities by Ethereum's cofounder, Vitalik Buterin, which have historically influenced the market, seem to provide only a moderate push at best, under current conditions.

The market awaits a catalyst that could reignite Ethereum's dominance in the blockchain space. While the reduction in supply is a positive sign, without an accompanying increase in demand or network utility, the impact on price may be limited. 

#Ethereum
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

