In a witty social media exchange, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took a light-hearted jab at the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) from its Hollywood portrayal in 2016 to the more nuanced, conversational AI of 2024.

AI in 2016 movies:



Human: [hits robot]

Robot: [stands still and conspicuously keeps smiling]



Actual 2024 AI:



H: [hits robot]

R: Ow, that hurts!

H: nono you're a robot, you don't feel pain.

R: I apologize for the confusion! You are right that I am a robot and I do not feel pain — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 2, 2024

Through a fictional dialogue between a human and a robot, Buterin amusingly illustrated how modern AI, unlike its stoic movie counterparts, can now feign human-like responses such as expressing pain (only to concede to its robotic nature upon correction).

Buterin's tweet came in response to the posts by venture capitalist Paul Graham about the capacity for intelligence without self-preservation.

The misinformation threat

Buterin's humorous take on AI's evolution comes at a time when tech giants like Google and Microsoft are intensifying their efforts in conversational AI, leading to a competitive scramble that impacts both the industry and consumers.

These corporations are trying to integrate AI into their search engines and other products, questions arise about the reliability of AI-generated responses and the potential for misinformation.

LLMs lack real-world understanding and ethical judgment. This makes them susceptible to producing biased, inaccurate, or harmful content, according to Emily M. Bender, a computational linguist.

AI has made leaps in mimicking human behavior and intelligence, the philosophical and ethical questions surrounding its consciousness and self-awareness are far from resolved.

The promise and challenges of AI in crypto

As reported by U.Today, Buterin has also been vocal about the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI, highlighting both the promising applications and the inherent challenges of this convergence.

He acknowledges the fruitful synergy between crypto's decentralization and AI's centralization, the transparency crypto brings to AI's opacity, and the mutual benefits of data handling and storage.

However, Buterin remains cautious, noting that while the integration of AI into blockchain ecosystems presents exciting possibilities, it also introduces vulnerabilities, particularly around open-source development and the risk of adversarial machine learning attacks.