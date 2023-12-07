Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum reached major support level against Bitcoin, which might push second-biggest cryptocurrency's price to new high
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 08:55
Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The ETH/BTC pair from Binance offers a glimpse into Ethereum's current market position – a position that, while seemingly bearish, may hold the seeds for a future rally against the digital gold that is about to enter a consolidation phase.

Advertisement

The chart presents a downtrend with Ethereum losing ground to Bitcoin, reflected by the downward slope of the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (black line) moving averages. This suggests that, in the short to medium term, Ethereum has been underperforming compared to the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

ETHBTC Chart
ETH/BTC Chart by TradingView

This underperformance can be linked to a subdued period for key Ethereum market drivers, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With these sectors facing a downturn, Ethereum's price has not had the catalysts that could propel it forward, especially in comparison to Bitcoin, which often acts as a "safe haven" within the crypto market during times of uncertainty.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: Bull Run Continues Beyond $2,000, But There's Silver Lining

However, the development activity within Ethereum's ecosystem tells a different story. Despite the lack of immediate market drivers, the consistent work being done on the platform could be laying the groundwork for a strong rebound. 

For traders, the ETH/BTC chart is a vital tool for tracking market sentiment and volatility. A declining ETH/BTC ratio could indicate a period of risk-off sentiment where investors flock to Bitcoin's relative safety. Conversely, a rising ratio might signal a risk-on environment where traders are more willing to bet on Ethereum's growth prospects, which might also hint at the potential surge of altcoins in general.

Given the current chart trends, investors and traders may look for signs of stabilization or reversal in the ETH/BTC ratio as indicators of Ethereum's resurgence. Such a turnaround could be precipitated by a revival in the DeFi and NFT markets or by new developments and upgrades within the network.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
2023/12/07 08:54
'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
2023/12/07 08:54
Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
2023/12/07 08:54
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart
Ethereum Price to Surge Massively, Suggests This ETH Chart
'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini
Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
Cardano (ADA) on Solo Bullish Ride, Multiple Metrics Just Turned Green
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price Explosion: Meme Coin Cracks Crucial Ceiling
Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price Explosion: Meme Coin Cracks Crucial Ceiling
Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Massive Transfers as Price Spikes 5%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Massive Transfers as Price Spikes 5%
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 6
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 6
JPMorgan CEO Supports Crypto Ban
JPMorgan CEO Supports Crypto Ban
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD