Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    0 XRP Short Liquidations in One Hour, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 12:26
    XRP short traders faced no liquidation in short term amid bearish market volatility setup
    Advertisement
    0 XRP Short Liquidations in One Hour, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has stunned ecosystem traders as those betting short on the asset did not record any liquidation in the last hour. According to CoinGlass data, only those bullish about XRP suffered liquidation in the last 60 minutes of trading.

    Advertisement

    Major shift in XRP liquidations on record

    Notably, long position traders saw $651,250 of funds wiped out amid the continued price volatility that has characterized trading in the last couple of days. In the last 24 hours, XRP has traded between $3.06 and $3.17 as Bitcoin’s dominance rose and diverted capital from altcoins.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 12:41
    XRP out of Billionaire Club: Bull Run Getting Canceled?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    As of press time, XRP was changing hands at $3.11, reflecting a 1.06% decline within the same time frame. Investors have pulled back as trading volume plunged by a significant 18.82% to $5.72 billion.

    The dip in volume might have been triggered by the massive profit-taking that characterized the XRP ecosystem after its more than 40% surge in July. The development led to enormous selling pressure on the asset on the crypto market.

    With Bitcoin dominance rising to 60.83, altcoins such as XRP are under pressure as capital shifts to the flagship cryptocurrency. XRP might have to wait out this cooling phase and hope ecosystem bulls will defend the current $3.00 support level.

    XRP displays unusual price pattern

    Interestingly, XRP has displayed unstructured price movement, which suggests a gradual loss of momentum from the market. This has created some level of uncertainty among market participants regarding XRP’s price outlook.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 14:09
    Coinbase's XRP Holdings Shrink 40% in Sudden Wallet Rotation
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, in the broader crypto industry, Coinbase is set to introduce new XRP product, dubbed nano perpetual-style futures. The product will launch on Aug. 18, alongside a similar offering for Solana.

    Notably, these futures will require lower capital and have no monthly expiration, unlike ordinary futures. Coinbase had previously launched nano Bitcoin futures and nano Ether futures.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 11:44
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A to Scale DeFi on TON
    The 8th Edition of Cripto Latin Fest is Just Around the Corner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    0 XRP Short Liquidations in One Hour, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Leaves No Chance for Bulls in August
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    Show all