Whale Grabs 215,000 APE as It Becomes Most-Traded Token: Report

Over $3 million worth of ApeCoin has been added by this major whale on the Ethereum chain, while SHIB remains the biggest asset by USD equivalent

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats on-chain data tracker that follows the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum, BNB Chain and other networks, has shared that whales continue to acquire the trending ApeCoin based on Ethereum.

The whale had bought close to a quarter of a billion APE, while the coin has become the most-traded token on the ETH chain.

"Bonobo" buys 215,000 APE

A wallet titled "Bonobo" has acquired a total of 214,996 APE—the equivalent of $3,212,043. The transaction took place roughly 21 hours ago.

This wallet is ranked fifth among the top 100 ETH addresses, and it contains FTX Token as the largest asset. FTT constitutes 67.45% of the portfolio. It also includes dollar-pegged stablecoins USDT and USDC, as well as popular coins LINK, WBTC, etc.

Ads

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on the Ethereum chain has also been bought frequently in the past 24 hours, according to WhaleStats.

APE holds as the most-traded token

The main page of the WhaleStats website shows APE as the most-traded ETH-based digital currency for whales on the second largest blockchain, Ethereum. The total amount of APE held by ETH investors constitutes 2,545,824 worth $34,966,709, which is 0.52%.

SHIB holds as the largest crypto holding by U.S. dollar value. The whales own $953,349,550 worth of Shiba Inu overall, which would be 47,026,282,691,896 SHIB if converted.

APE plunges 17%, hit by Bitcoin fall

With Bitcoin dropping to the $36,400 price zone after the historic rate hike of the Fed (the biggest in 22 years), the rest of the crypto market is facing carnage too.

APE is demonstrating a 16.30% fall over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

ApeCoin is changing hands at $13.42, dropping from $16 on May 5.