1 Trillion SHIB Whales Grab Another 130.5 Billion Shiba: Report

Whales with over 1 trillion SHIB in their wallets have purchased additional 130.5 billion Shiba Inu

WhaleStats has reported that owners of two major Ethereum wallets have acquired a comprised 130.5 billion Shiba meme tokens.

One of these whales already holds over 1 trillion SHIB.

130.5 billion SHIB added to large whales' wallets

Ethereum investor "BlueWhale0073" acquired 77,863,856,441 SHIB for $1,679,523 earlier today. Prior to that, another whale—"Bombur"—laid his hands on a slightly smaller, but still substantial amount of Shiba.

This investor, whose wallet's name originates from Tolkien's fantasy novel, "The Hobbit: There and Back Again," grabbed 52,722,964,285 SHIB tokens.

"Bombur," at the moment, already holds a total of 1,018,537,622,377 SHIB worth $21,847,632. That is 5.8% of his portfolio.

"BlueWhale0073" wallet contains USDT as its largest holding (62.77%). Among the largest investment positions here after USDT come USDC, LINK, MATIC and UNI. MATIC and USDC constitute 15.36% and 15.35%, respectively.

On May 4, the owner of this wallet also acquired 70,606,169,414 SHIB.

Gucci now sells stuff for SHIB and other crypto

As reported by U.Today earlier, global fashion brand Gucci has started accepting cryptocurrencies—including meme coins—for its goods at selected outlets in North America.

In order to pay for fashion goods, customers will have to scan a QR code. According to company CEO Marco Bizzarri, Gucci is always open to embrace new technologies. It was not the first time that Gucci had dipped its toes into the blockchain tech. Last May, it ventured to issue an NFT, which was later sold for $25,000.

Last summer, news came out that German-based fashion house Philipp Plein also began to accept cryptocurrencies after striking a partnership deal with crypto payments processor Coinfy.

The fashion industry around the world seems to be eager to start introducing payments.

In winter this year, Italian John Richmond also began collaborating with Shiba Inu.